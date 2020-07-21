‘Facts Of Life’ Star Mindy Cohn Claims She Sang Backing Vocals On A Hit Michael Jackson Song

Facts of Life star Mindy Cohn claimed she sang backing vocals on a legendary Michael Jackson tune in a new interview with DJ Mad Marj, aka Marjorie Gubelmann’s Saturday tea dance party on Twitch, reported Page Six. The former television star spilled the tea of her association with the singer after Marj played the song “P.Y.T (Pretty Young Thing)” as part of the tunes she featured on the show.

Mindy remarked that she sang, alongside his sister Janet Jackson, on the track.

“Me and Janet. And I’m the kids at the end, too. We went to listen to the record and Quincy Jones put us on the mike,” she explained.

The award-winning producer included the tune on the multimillion-selling album Thriller, which was the King of Pop’s most successful of all time.

“Have to post the pic on Instagram of the session … It’s kinda wild!” Mindy said during the virtual session with Marj.

She did not explain why she was at the studio during that period of time. Mindy was 16 when she reportedly sang on the iconic tune.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

According to the credits, the female voices reportedly featured at the end of the song were the late entertainer’s sisters Janet and LaToya, Becky Lopez, and Bunny Hull.

In a 2018 interview with Billboard, the “Rhythm Nation” songstress talked about singing on the iconic song as one of the P.Y. T. girls. She did not mention that Mindy was one of the women she harmonized with. Michael’s sister said that she was thrilled to participate and said she was 16 years old and in between her first two records.

Thriller was recorded in 1982. The album spawned seven Top 10 singles, including the title track, “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing),” “Human Nature,” “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’,” “Beat It,” “Billie Jean,” and “The Girl Is Mine” featuring Paul McCartney. The record would win eight Grammy Awards at the 1984 show, including Record and Album of the Year and Producer of the Year.

NBC / Getty Images

During that period, Mindy starred on the NBC television series The Facts of Life alongside Kim Fields, Nancy McKeon, Lisa Welchel, Charlotte Rae, Cloris Leachman and MacKenzie Astin. The television series starred the aforementioned actresses as students at boarding school Eastland in upstate New York. The characters, although quite different in temperament and upbringing, forged their own forever family as the seasons progressed. The show aired from 1979 through 1988.

Mindy also worked as a voice-over actress. She performed as the character of Velma Dinkley in the Scooby-Doo franchise from 2002 to 2015.