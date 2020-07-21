NBA Rumors: Three Top Trade Destinations For Bradley Beal In 2020 Offseason According To ‘Complex’

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal and his future with the Washington Wizards. No matter how many times they insist that they have no intention of trading their best player and undergoing a full-scale rebuild, most people still see Beal leaving the mediocre Wizards for a legitimate title contender this fall. Once the Wizards change their mind about keeping him on their roster, Beal is expected to be one of the most coveted superstars on the trading block in the 2020 NBA offseason.

In his recent article, Danny Cunningham of Complex named the top three trade destinations for Beal this fall. These include the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, and the Dallas Mavericks.

“The teams listed—Brooklyn, Dallas, and Miami—all make sense for Beal, but in reality, almost every team in the NBA does. You’ll have a real difficult time trying to find a general manager or head coach that doesn’t want Beal around. It makes sense that he’s likely the most sought-after guy on this list.”

It would no longer be a surprise if the Nets, Heat, and the Mavericks really top the list of teams who will be competing for the All-Star shooting guard’s service in the 2020 NBA offseason. The three teams may have at least two All-Star caliber players on their roster, but they are still not viewed as favorites to represent their respective conferences in the NBA Finals. To strengthen their chances of bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Nets, Heat, and the Mavericks obviously need to add an established veteran who is currently in prime that would complement the current superstars on their roster.

Omar Rawlings / Getty Images

Beal would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Nets, Heat, or the Mavericks, giving them a very reliable option on the offensive end of the floor and an elite three-point shooter. This season, the 27-year-old shooting guard is averaging 30.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Unlike other superstars who are also expected to be available on the trading block this fall, Beal wouldn’t have a hard time making himself fit with any of those teams. With his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, Beal would be the ideal teammate to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, Jimmy Butler, and Bam Adebayo in Miami, or Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis in Dallas. However, acquiring a player of his caliber won’t be easy for the Nets, Heat, and the Mavericks. To convince the Wizards to trade Beal, they must be willing to send a gargantuan trade package to Washington.