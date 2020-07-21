Lauren Drain Flaunts Sculpted Abs & Shapely Thighs In Sexy Workout Set

Lauren Drain flaunted her fit figure in a sexy two-piece workout ensemble on Instagram. The July 20 update captured the babe in an all-black outfit that highlighted her curves in all the right ways.

The sizzling shot showed the model in a room that was surrounded by white walls on all sides. She leaned against a windowsill, with plenty of sunlight spilling over her hair and shoulders. Drain arched her back and rested her elbows on the sill as she gazed into the camera with a sultry stare. The fitness coach’s body was turned in profile, and she slayed in skimpy workout attire.

On her upper half, Drain sported a black crop top that boasted semi-sheer fabric and exposed a tease of her skin underneath. The piece had a mock turtleneck that covered her collarbone, and it was sleeveless, showcasing her toned and tanned arms. The skimpy number hit near the top of her ribs, and Drain showed off her chiseled abs — a feature that she has become famous for.

The fitness trainer sported a pair of high-waisted leggings with a thick black band that was worn over her navel. The band was decorated with a white, gothic font, and the tight nature of it helped to accentuate Drain’s trim midsection. The body of the leggings looked like they were netted with panels of black fabric and a sheer piece on top. The bottoms were tight on her shapely thighs, and the definition in her muscles could be seen through the garment.

Drain went barefoot in the shot and pointed both of her feet on the concrete ground. She styled her long, blond locks in a high ponytail. Drain curled a piece of hair that rested near the side of her cheek, providing her look an element of glam.

In the caption of the image, Drain told her fans that there are only 63 spots left in her Mid Summer Challenge. The photo has earned the social media star a ton of attention from her captivated audience with over 30,000 likes and 200-plus comments. Most followers commented on her fit figure while countless others expressed their opinions on her program.

“Wow! Fantastically gorgeous!” one user gushed alongside a series of flame emoji.

“You are a beautiful, looking so cute,” a second admirer chimed in.

“I love dark lipstick. It reminds me of the early 90s! Striped body suits with baggy jeans. Haha!” another fan pointed out.

“Is there somewhere you.can see examples of what an at home workout would look like? I doubt my gym is opening up anytime soon, so I need to make the mental switch to my not-so-loved at home workouts,” a fourth person asked.