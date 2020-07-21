Nicole Polizzi Wears Formfitting Dress In New Instagram Share

Nicole Polizzi wore a formfitting dress in a new Instagram share, sending fans into a frenzy over the outfit and how they could get the same look for their very own. Posing in her bathroom as she modeled one of the newest additions to the inventory of her Snooki Shop in Madison, New Jersey, Nicole looked lovely. The former Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star flaunted her stunning figure in the garment to the delight of her 13.5 million followers.

In the image, Nicole was in the New Jersey home she shares with husband Jionni LaValle and their three children: Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo.

She showed off deep cleavage and her toned shoulders as she modeled the pastel-colored garment in a tie-dye pattern. Thin straps encircled Nicole’s neck and were attached to either side of the material to create a v-neckline. The area between Nicole’s breasts featured a crisscross pattern and shirring. The dress also had a small tie that encircled her waist and was secured on the left-hand side of her body. Falling to calf-length, it boasted a knee-length slit.

Nicole wore neutral-colored high heels in the photo.

Taken in the bathroom of her home, a favorite spot for her selfies, Instagram users were able to get an even better look at Nicole’s decorating style in the shot. The color scheme for the room was black and white, giving a clean and modern edge to the area. A checkboard floor ran the length of the area. White cabinetry with black drawer pulls was seen and a long, black countertop featured two sinks. Dark faucets made for striking style detail. Behind Nicole was a large walk-in shower. Looking closely, it appears there are two shower heads adding to the luxurious element of the room. To Nicole’s left, a large soaking tub featured the same colored countertops.

Fans of the former reality television star shared their comments regarding the post.

“I need this ASAP! What a great overall summer look,” stated one follower.

“California needs a Snooki Shop,” said a second fan.

This prompted Nicole to reply, “Ugh, goals.”

Her comment led fans to chime in with other areas they would love to see the store, including Australia, Canada, Florida, Texas, Philadelphia, and Chicago to name a few.

“That is super cute, I may have to order it,” commented a third fan.

“Okay, you’re cute! Love that dress,” said a fourth Instagram user, followed by a fire emoji.