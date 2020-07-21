NBA Rumors: Heat Expected To ‘Pop Up Again’ As Potential Trade Destination For Chris Paul In 2020 Offseason

When the Houston Rockets made him available on the trading block last summer, the Miami Heat were among the NBA teams who expressed strong interest in adding veteran point guard Chris Paul to their roster. During that time, the Heat were highly aggressive on the trade market, searching for a second superstar that would help Jimmy Butler carry the team in the 2019-20 NBA season. Though they failed to secure a deal with the Rockets in the 2019 NBA offseason, the Heat will once again have the opportunity to chase CP3 this fall.

Despite helping the team remain competitive in the post-Russell Westbrook era, most people believe that Paul’s departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder is inevitable. Paul may be currently establishing an impressive performance in his first season in Oklahoma City, but with the Thunder expected to undergo a rebuilding process, he’s obviously an odd fit on their roster. Once Paul becomes officially available on the trading block in the 2020 NBA offseason, Danny Cunningham of Complex thinks that the Heat will “pop up again” as one of the top trade destinations for the 35-year-old superstar.

“As far as destinations, Miami is going to be a team that keeps popping up every time a star player comes available. There were rumors about the Heat being a potential landing spot for Paul once he was dealt to OKC last summer, and it would make sense for them to pop up again. The only thing that complicates things in that situation is the desire the Heat have to keep a maximum salary slot open next offseason, when Giannis Antetokounmpo and a group of others can become free agents.”

If they want to boost their chances of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2020-21 NBA season, trading for Paul makes a lot of sense for the Heat. CP3 may no longer be in his prime, but he would still be an incredible addition to their roster, giving Butler an All-Star caliber running mate who is hungry to win an NBA championship title. At 35, Paul remains a very reliable contributor on both ends of the floor.

This season, he’s averaging 17.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. Paul may haven’t shown any indication that he’s not happy with the Thunder, but at this point in his NBA career, he is undeniably better off playing for an NBA team that could give him a realistic chance of winning his first NBA championship title.