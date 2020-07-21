Larsa Pippen Flaunts Her Toned Figure In A Bralette & Sweatpants

Reality television star Larsa Pippen tantalized her 1.9 million Instagram followers with her most recent Instagram post, in which she flaunted her toned figure in a casual ensemble. The picture was taken indoors, in a space where Larsa takes the majority of her selfies. She posed in a large room with a wall-mounted television visible in the background, as well as a large rug. A set of sliding glass doors leading to a balcony filled the space with natural light.

Larsa showed off her curves in a pair of high-waisted white sweatpants that had a drawstring waist that accentuated her hourglass figure. The fabric skimmed over her voluptuous hips and thighs and tapered over her calves, and Larsa went barefoot in the casual ensemble.

Though her bottoms offered full coverage, Larsa paired them with a bralette that showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The bralette featured vertical green and beige stripes and triangular cups that accentuated her ample assets. Thin straps stretched over her shoulders and the garment ended just below her breasts, leaving several inches of her stomach exposed.

Larsa pulled her long locks up into a bun atop her head, sweeping her hair away from her face in a way that allowed her naturally stunning features to shine. She kept the accessories simple, wearing a pair of small stud earrings, a ring on one hand, and a silver watch.

The colors of her outfit were neutral, but she added a burst of color with her nails, which were painted a neon shade of pink. She held her phone in one hand to snap the selfie while her other arm hung by her side. She had one foot planted on the ground while the other was balanced on the ball of her foot, emphasizing her curves.

Her followers absolutely loved the smoking-hot snap, and the post received over 16,900 likes within 10 hours. It also racked up 212 comments in the same time span.

“You and I getting married is what’s good,” one follower wrote, referencing the caption that Larsa paired with the selfie.

“I have no words to describe your beauty you are so beautiful,” another fan added.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” a third fan commented, followed by a flame emoji.

“Where are your trousers from please you look amazing,” another fan questioned, curious about where Larsa got her bottoms.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Larsa flaunted her fit figure in a skintight mini dress with a bold red print. Her long locks were pulled back in a sleek high ponytail and she posed at the bottom of a staircase, flaunting her pert posterior and voluptuous thighs.