Ariana Biermann, 18, Gets Wet In A Bikini And Cuddles Up To Her Boyfriend In New Photos

The teen cuddled up to her boyfriend in a unique two-piece.

Ariana Biermann showed off her bikini body and her new boyfriend in a new upload shared to her Instagram this week which showed the young lovebirds as they cuddled up during a trip to a lake. The sweet snap showed the 18-year-old Don’t Be Tardy and former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star as she stood in the water with her man and flashed her glowing tan in a two piece from her mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s newly launched swimwear line, called Salty K.

The super cute upload was actually made up of two photos. In the first, Ariana closed her eyes and rested her head on boyfriend Aaron Scott’s shoulder. He showed off his impressive six-pack abs in a pair of tropical swim shorts that were decorated with palm trees. He accessorized with a silver chain around his neck.

As for Ariana — who previously shared a series of pictures of herself in a white string two-piece while she cuddled with her dog — she posed side on to the camera as she got close to her beau and placed her left hand on his torso. The reality star put her flawless body on show for the camera while she rocked a strapless white bandeau style top with cut-outs across the chest and a floral pattern.

She kept things matching on her bottom half with a pair of unique bikini bottoms. They featured two large white straps over both of her hips and featured a pretty skimpy piece of material in the same floral print as her top.

Ariana’s dark hair was wavy and flowed down her back. It was wet following her dip in the water.

In the second snap, Brielle Biermann’s younger sister gazed lovingly into her boyfriend’s eyes as they both smiled at one another.

In the caption, Ariana sweetly told Scott how much she adores him for all of her over 624,000 followers to see.

And fans clearly loved seeing the couple together, as the comments section saw plenty of responses flood in from fans.

“The couple I didn’t know I needed,” one person commented with two heart eye emoji.

“U two are gorgeous,” another Instagram user said.

A third person called Ariana and her man “The HOTTEST PEOPLE to walk the planet,” with two loudly crying faces.

The teenager’s latest snap has brought in over 35,000 likes in the first 20 hours since she shared it.

The couple photo came shortly after Ariana was last spotted in a bikini when she posed alongside her famous family during a recent vacation.

The reality star’s mom took to Instagram last week to share a sweet photo of the Biermann family posing in the ocean together as they soaked up the sunshine. Ariana’s sister Brielle was noticeably missing from the line-up, and the mom of six explained why in the caption.