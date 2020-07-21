Katelyn Runck Flexes Insane Abs In Tiny Animal-Print Bikini For Jungle Photoshoot

Katelyn Runck gave off some major jungle cat vibes in a new Instagram post on Tuesday morning. The fitness guru shared a series of images that showed her sitting in a jungle, flexing her insane six-pack abs as she rocked a barely-fitting animal-print bikini. The two-piece did nothing but favors for her body and certainly drove fans wild.

Katelyn’s look included a green cheetah-print, triangle-shaped top that barely contained her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out. The tiny cups covered only what was necessary and exposed her sideboob and underboob. The strings around her back clung tightly to her bust.

Katelyn’s muscular abdomen was on full display between the top and a matching U-shaped bottom. The front of the bikini dipped very low past the model’s stomach to show off as much muscle as possible. Meanwhile, the strings on the sides tied above her shapely hips and hugged her whittled waist. The high cuts fully exposed Katelyn’s toned legs.

Katelyn finished off the jungle look with her brunette hair styled down in unruly waves.

The photos showed Katelyn sitting on a bed of light-colored grass. Behind her, green shrubs and bushes could be seen. The model’s tan, glowing skin stood out in her dark background as a light shone on her from off-camera.

In the first image, Katelyn tucked her legs behind her buttocks and arched her back while flexing her abs as much as possible. She pulled on the strings of her top and squeezed her arms into her chest, which caused her cleavage to spill out even more. Katelyn looked down and focused on her form.

The second photo was more relaxed as Katelyn spread her legs slightly and leaned back on one arm. She curved her body slightly to show off her figure and ran a hand through her hair while flashing a sultry gaze at the camera.

Katelyn’s post received more than 13,000 likes and just over 760 comments as fans showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“Don’t know which picture is better. Both are equally awesome. And them abs wow,” one fan said with flame emoji.

“Absolutely stunning body and woman,” another user added.

“You are absolutely beautiful and a huge inspiration to others trying to better the lives and health,” a third follower wrote.

“Your body is a masterpiece,” a fourth fan wrote.

Katelyn always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. The bombshell babe celebrated her birthday on Monday in a barely-there crop top and high-slit mini skirt, which she shared on her Instagram feed.