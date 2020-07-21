Nina Serebrova Gets Steamy In A See-Through Lace Mini Dress

Russian beauty Nina Serebrova served up a provocative look in yesterday’s Instagram update, rocking a sexy lace mini dress that left little to the imagination thanks to its see-through design. The ultra-revealing outfit clung to her fit body, highlighting all of her killer curves in addition to emphasizing her taut waistline. The off-the-shoulder number was complete with long, fitted sleeves that accentuated her slender arms. The thigh-skimming garment cut off just below the hip, putting her sculpted pins on show.

The mini dress was a neon-yellow color that complemented her raven mane, while also calling attention to her glowing tan. The item was crafted entirely out of knitted lace and sported a psychedelic pattern that rendered the look hypnotic for more than one reason. Nina accessorized with a chic nude manicure, adding a bit of bling with an understated gold ring on her finger.

The Bang Energy elite model shared three tantalizing snaps, all of which captured her in profile, albeit in a different pose. The 34-year-old was on her knees in the first pic, shooting a smoldering gaze at the lens as she arched her back and stuck out per perky posterior. She was barefooted and held both hands on her knees, showcasing her pointy nails.

The second photo saw her standing with her back against a wall. She raised one knee and lifted her arms above her head, flaunting her perfect hourglass frame. Her eyes were closed and her lips were parted in a seductive way, adding to her sultry vibe.

The third and final shot portrayed the sizzling brunette in the door frame of a stylish bedroom. The blurred background showed a large, messy bed, with the corner of a white credenza visible in the forefront of the shot. Just like before, Nina had her eyes closed, showing off her sculpted cheek bones as she turned her face halfway towards the camera.

While at first glace the stunner didn’t seem to be wearing any underwear, she appeared to flash a white bra in one of the snaps. Her long, dark tresses were parted on the side and brushed over her shoulder or down her back, depending on the pose. In her caption, Nina asked fans to choose their favorite pic from the set, mentioning the photos were part of an older shoot. The model credited photographer Dreamstate for the saucy pictures, adding a Miami, Florida, tag to her post.

The upload was very well received by her followers, who clicked the like button on the photos more than 34,700 times. The smoking-hot look also brought fans to the comments section by the masses, racking up 420 messages overnight. Admirers didn’t hesitate to heed her request, many of them voicing their preference for the second or third photo. However, some found it difficult to make the choice, and were satisfied with simply complimenting her outfit and enviable figure.

“All 3 are incredible it’s an impossible decision,” read one comment, trailed by a long string of fire emoji.

“Oh, Nina, I can’t pick one, there [sic] all amazing, you are fabulous,” agreed another Instagrammer.

“Well… You just Made monday better,” quipped a third fan.

“You look great [heart-eyes emoji] that color works for you [three fire emoji]. I like it,” penned a fourth person.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Nina originally showed off the skintight mini dress in a triple upload shared a little more than a month ago. That post has been liked over 49,300 times since it went live on the platform.