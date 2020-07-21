Gabby Allen Flaunts Her Curvy Booty In A Cheeky Green Bikini During Ibiza Getaway

Gabby posed near the edge of the water in Cala Tarida.

Gabby Allen flaunted her fit physique and her round derriere in a set of two photos from her trip to Ibiza.

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old British fitness influencer took to Instagram to show her fans one of the locations that she visited during her getaway. Her post’s geotag indicated that her pictures were snapped during a jaunt to the beach resort of Cala Tarida.

Gabby was photographed posing on the rocky edge of a small cove that seemed to be a popular place to swim. Behind her, a number of people were frolicking in the turquoise water, while others sat on the shore. The backdrop of her snapshots included a mountainside strewn with large boulders. There appeared to be a trail with a railing to help beachgoers navigate the steep and rocky terrain. A few small tin structures had been erected near the water’s edge, and rocks had been used to create walls and platforms.

Gabby was wearing a dark green bikini that complemented her bronzed skin. It looked like she had the string halter ties of her bathing suit top pulled down and tied behind her back to leave her shoulders bare. However, it was the lower half of her swimsuit that grabbed the attention of many of her fans. Her bottoms had a cheeky cut, and she was posing with her rear slightly angled toward the camera to show off her peachy posterior. Her skimpy two-piece also showcased her muscular quads and washboard stomach.

Gabby accessorized her beach look with a pair of oval statement earrings, and she wore her blond hair pulled up in a high topknot.

In her first photo, the former Love Island star flashed a sultry look back at the camera as she glanced over her shoulder. She was balancing on her right foot and raising her left leg up. In the caption of her post, she used a flamingo emoji to compare her pose to the distinctive way the pink birds often stand.

In the second photo, Gabby posed with the toes of her left foot pointed and her hands provocatively placed on the sides of her backside. She was looking down as a small smile played on her lips.

Many of the responses to the personal trainer’s post included peach and flame emoji.

“OK how do I order one of those bums please,” wrote one of her Instagram followers.

“Booty booty booty,” read another response that was punctuated with a heart-eye emoji.

“Peachy,” a third admirer wrote.

The rest of Gabby’s gym-honed body also got a lot of love. She often rocks athletic wear in her social media uploads, but she recently showed her followers that she’s “not always sporty” by posing in black lingerie.