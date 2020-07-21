Christina Milian Strikes A Seductive Pose While Clad In Pink Savage X Fenty Lingerie Set

Christina Milian flaunted her incredible curves in a sexy lingerie set on Instagram. The sizzling post was added to her feed on July 20, and Milian’s fans have been loving the smoldering new update.

The photo was taken from above and captured the singer sprawled out on a patch of grass. A few leaves and helicopter seeds could be seen scattered in the area around her. A piece of a concrete wall was visible at Milian’s back, and the rest of the area was simple. The social media star leaned the majority of her weight on her hands, which were placed on the ground behind her. She struck a seductive pose and spread her legs as she gazed into the camera with a sultry stare.

In the caption of the post, Milian told her 6.3 million fans to look to brighter days. A tag in the update indicated that she was rocking a sexy set from Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty collection. The top of her ensemble boasted a scooped neckline that showed off her ample bust. The cups were constructed of lace and had an underwire bottom, which helped to push her chest up even further. The garment’s thick, silky straps were tight on her fit shoulders.

The lower half of her outfit boasted a low rise front that exposed her chiseled abs. Milian wore the panties’ thick straps on her hips bones, accentuating her slim midsection and waist. The cut of the piece also gave her fans a great glimpse of her shapely thighs. The panties had a silver charm that added an element of sparkle.

Milian wore a set of layered necklaces, one of which dipped low into her cleavage and drew the eye even more to her chest. She wore her long, dark tresses slicked back and out of her face, and her mane spilled down her back.

It has not taken long for Milian’s followers to shower the update with praise. More than 195,000 have double-tapped the image while another 2,100 left comments. Most were quick to compliment her incredible figure while a few others couldn’t find the right words and used emoji instead.

“Yesss!!! You are heaven sent my love,” one fan commented on the upload with a few pink heart emoji.

“Sheesh‼️… still my childhood crush,” a second user chimed in.

“Cant wait to see you soon love you so much are you ok? YOUR FATHER michael w papaleo the real one,” another person wrote with a single red heart emoji.

“My Dear. I love you so muchhh wifey,” one more admirer added.