Michelle Money Says She Found ‘Perfect Match’ With Boyfriend Mike, Gives Update On Daughter Brielle After Coma

'The Bachelor' alum favorite admits she was 'obnoxious' on Brad Womack's season.

Michelle Money made a surprise appearance on The Bachelor special, The Greatest Seasons Ever! with her teen daughter, Brielle.

The Bachelor Nation fan-favorite gave an update on her daughter’s health three months after a scary skateboarding accident left the 15-year-old in a coma, and she also gave the scoop on her current relationship situation with boyfriend Mike Weir.

Money, who was a contestant on Brad Womack’s season of the ABC dating show in 2011 when Brielle was just six years old, told host Chris Harrison that watching the show back a decade later she can see that she was very “obnoxious.” While Womack ended up sending her home broken-hearted, the outspoken single mom eventually found love outside of reality TV.

“My life has been crazy since the show, but I have been so fortunate to find my true love,” the 39-year-old beauty said of her boyfriend, per Entertainment Tonight. “I am so grateful for everything I’ve been through that got me to this man. We are super committed and want to grow old together. He’s my perfect, perfect match. It’s incredible.”

Money did not name her beau, but fans know she has been dating pro golfer Mike Weir for four years.

As the update special aired, Money shared a photo of her and Mike to Instagram as she paid tribute to their love. In the post, the celebrity couple was pictured dressed to the nines for what appeared to be a fancy night out. The reality star captioned the photo by thanking her man for loving her through “thick and thin,” and for, more importantly, not ever watching her on The Bachelor.

Perhaps most adorable was a comment from Money’s daughter.

“That’s my mom and stepdad so basically I win,” the teen wrote of her mom’s post.

Brielle also spoke on the Greatest Seasons Ever special to give an update on her health following her harrowing skateboarding accident earlier this year. The teenager was on life support and had to have brain surgery after she hit her head after falling off her board in March.

“I’m feeling a lot better,” she said. “I still kind of have a few side effects, but I’m recovering fast, doing well. I got released from all my therapies, it’s been good.”

Fans know that Weir was by Money’s side throughout the tragedy and he posted updates for her fans when she was by Bri’s bedside at the hospital.