Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Called Most Beautiful Cast Member Ever By ‘Jersey Shore’ Fans

They appreciate what they said was her natural beauty.

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, an original member of MTV’s Jersey Shore, was called one of the most beautiful cast members ever in a sequence of comments posted by fans regarding her latest Instagram share. The former television star posted a new selfie, which prompted dozens of statements from her followers. They applauded Sammi for her natural look, in stark contrast to many of her former castmates, who have taken a more enhanced approach to beauty.

Sammi posted the image where she was seen from the chest up. She appeared to have on little makeup and looked directly at the camera as she engaged her 3.2 million followers with her dark, expressive eyes.

In the photo, Sammi wore an aqua blue athletic tank top by the brand Fila. The name of the brand was silkscreened in gray on the left side.

The former reality star wore her brown hair loose and curly in the share. It was pushed over to the right side of her head and cascaded over her shoulder. On her neck, she wore a delicate, pineapple pendant necklace from her own jewelry line.

Fans of the 33-year-old, who is engaged to Christian Biscardi, took to the comments section of the photo to explain why they feel she is the most lovely of all the women that have appeared on the long-running reality show. These include Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Nicole Cortese, and Angelina Pivarnick.

“So natural, unfiltered, and raw. Definitely the most beautiful girl ever from the previous JS crew,” said one fan.

“The Most Beautiful Gal even without makeup,” stated a second admirer, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“If you guys notice out of all the girls on the show, which one stayed simple and true to herself. Sammi did not get covered in ink, didn’t have a bunch of surgeries. She is just natural beauty. We love Sammi,” remarked a third user.

“At least she doesn’t look all botoxed up,” commented a fourth Jersey Shore viewer.

Since departing the series when it concluded its run in 2012, Sammi has largely remained out of the spotlight. Her on-again, off-again relationship with former castmate Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, which lasted for the duration of the series, came to a final end in 2014.

She chose not to participate in the reunion series titled Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which debuted in 2018. Sammi said she decided it would be best if she avoided “potentially toxic situations” in an Instagram share which came on the heels of the show making its expected return to MTV.