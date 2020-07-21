Hailey Baldwin Sizzles In Super Short Daisy Dukes And Heels With A Face Mask

Hailey wowed in seriously short shorts and nude heels while out in Los Angeles this week.

Hailey Baldwin, who’s also known by her married name of Hailey Bieber, sizzled in a pair of super short Daisy Dukes this week as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Monday, July 20. The stunning model showed off her super long pins in her frayed light blue denim bottoms as she strut her stuff in the sunshine.

The paparazzi caught Hailey while she was out and about at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel after spending some time at Goya Studios in new photos posted online by Just Jared.

The star wowed as she proudly flaunted her super long legs in the shorts, which were high-waisted and pulled up further than her navel to highlight her slim waist. They finished just below her hips to reveal her glowing tan.

Hailey paired the bottoms with a light gray crop top which revealed her toned middle. The 23-year-old also rocked an oversized purple button down shirt over her shoulders.

The sleeves stretched all the way down to her hands and was much longer than her skimpy short shorts, as it finished at her mid-thigh.

But while her clothing choice was more casual, the talented model and daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin dressed things up a little more with her footwear.

She rocked a pair of nude mid-heel shoes with what appeared to be a mesh design across the top of her foot which almost perfectly matched her skin color. The shoes also featured two silver chains around her ankles.

Hailey — who recently showed off her killer figure in a plunging cut-out dress in an Instagram share — had her long blond hair wavy and down and held on tight to some green juice and her phone in her left hand as she exited her vehicle.

She also kept herself safe amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as she sported a large white mask over her mouth and nose. It had two straps that fastened around the back of her head.

Though it’s not clear what the star, who’s married to singer Justin Bieber, was up to, Just Jared reported that Miguel was also spotted at the studio and speculated that the two could potentially be working together.

The latest look at Hailey’s flawless figure came shortly after the star was previously spotted in a seriously tiny two-piece while on a yacht during a recent vacation with her close friend and fellow model Bella Hadid. The genetically blessed friends showed off plenty of skin in the candid paparazzi photos as they soaked up the sun together after flying out on private jet to the Italian island of Sardinia.