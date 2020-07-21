Fitness Model Sarah Houchens Flaunts Her Round Booty In A Neon Green Thong Bikini

Sarah Houchens put her gym-honed physique on show in the latest addition to her Instagram feed. The fitness model stunned her 957,000 followers with the bootylicious snap on Monday.

The image appeared to have been taken on the set of a professional photo shoot with photographer Walker Corl and captured Sarah standing in front of an all-white backdrop. She posed with her curvaceous backside to the camera and tilted her head back, causing her luscious platinum locks to spill down her back as she flashed a huge, teeth-baring grin to the lens.

As for her look in the snap, Sarah went full smoke show in a neon green bikini from Fashion Nova that complemented her deep, allover tan. The scanty two-piece included a pair of thong-style bottoms that covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her round booty completely exposed as she worked the camera. The garment had thin, stringy straps that were tied in dainty bows on either side of her hips, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette. Fans could also get a glimpse of the star’s sculpted thighs, much to their delight.

Sarah also appeared to be rocking a halter-style bikini top that tied tightly around her neck and ribcage to highlight her slender frame. As an extra layer, she added a mesh crop top that boasted a tie-dye pattern and bold color scheme that included hot pink, green, and blue. She grasped at the edge of the shirt, which cut off just below her chest and offered a peek at her flat stomach, giving the shot even more of a seductive vibe.

Sarah kept her accessories simple, adding only a pair of pearl stud earrings so as not to take any attention away from her flawless figure.

Unsurprisingly, Sarah’s latest social media upload was flooded with likes and comments from her fans. It has been double-tapped more than 17,000 times and has drawn hundreds of compliments within less than a day’s time.

“Ahh loving these colors. Stunning babe!!” one person wrote.

“Literally the cutest,” declared another fan.

“Picture of perfection ever time,” a third follower praised.

“Like a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day,” added a fourth admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Sarah has shown off her incredible bikini body on Instagram. In another recent share, the model went scantily-clad in a cheeky white two-piece. That look proved to be another favorite, amassing over 30,000 likes and 497 comments to date.