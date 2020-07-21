Hilde Osland Sizzles In Revealing Swimsuit With Plunging Neckline

Australian model Hilde Osland knows how to make a swimsuit look good. On Tuesday, the blond beauty heated up Instagram with an update that saw her soaking up the sun on a beach while flaunting her curves in a pale green swimsuit.

Hilde’s bathing suit had a plunging neckline and high-cut legs that put her curves on display. The number also had a matching belt that gave it a chic look. She wore her long tresses styled in a low messy bun with long fringe framing her face. Hilde accessorized her look with layered gold necklaces and hoop earrings.

The post consisted of five stunning photos that showed Hilde from various angles. The sun was setting, giving all of them a warm glow. According to the geotag, Hilde was at City Beach in Western Australia for the photo shoot.

In the first picture, the popular influencer faced the ocean. The snap gave her followers a look at her body from a side view. She sat on her feet with her arms in front of her body. The skin on her her chest and knees glistened in the light. The pose showed off her ample cleavage and the feminine curve of her hip as well as her thigh.

Hilde was in a similar pose in the second image. Her hands were in her hair and she arched her back, showing off her chest and her slender waistline in the process.

The third snapshot was a closeup of Hilde’s pretty face. She smiled at the camera with her piercing blue eyes while wearing a slight smile.

In the fourth image Hilde was angled more toward the camera. She looked at the lens as she held her hands near her face. The picture showed off hourglass shape and her toned thighs.

The last photo was similar to the first. It caught the setting sun behind Hilde’s head, highlighting her profile. She gazed ahead with her lips parted while sitting up straight and flaunting her bustline and flat abs.

The update was a hit, garnering more than 40,000 likes within an out of her sharing it.

Most of her fans couldn’t help but gush over how incredible she looked.

“You are the only IG, I actively look forward to hitting my top page, your post are beyond beautiful, Thank You,” one admirer wrote.

“You are the most perfect girl in the world,” commented a second Instagram user.

“Five beautiful pictures Hilde you are such a beautiful young lady,” a third follower replied.

“To see you on the beach must feel like seeing an angel,” quipped a fourth fan.