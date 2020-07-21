Abby Dowse Looks Smoking Hot In Black Lace Lingerie On Instagram

Abby Dowse put on another tantalizing display for fans early on Tuesday morning by sharing a photo that showed her clad in a lacy black ensemble.

The steamy new update captured the Australian model posed directly in front of the camera. The backdrop of the image was all-white and included a round mirror at Abby’s back. The room was also decorated with a white couch that had pillows to match and a floor lamp that featured a silver pole and a white shade. To the right was a window that featured sheer curtains, which allowed abundant light to spill into the room.

Abby tucked one arm near her chest and showed off her light-colored manicure for the camera by resting her hand near her shoulder. She placed the opposite hand on her upper thigh and had her lips slightly parted for the shot. The image was cropped above her lips and below her thighs, but Abby still gave fans a spectacular view of her figure.

She opted for a black lace lingerie set that accentuated her bombshell curves. A tag in the post indicated that the collection was from Lounge Underwear — a brand that she has repped before. Abby’s bra was constructed of lace fabric that boasted a flirty, floral design and a skin-toned underlayer to give an illusion of nudity. The garment had underwire cups that pushed up her bust and allowed her to show off her bronzed cleavage.

The lower half of the model’s outfit was just as hot and was made of the same scandalous fabric. The front rode low and helped draw attention to her trim midsection and sculpted abs. The sides were worn high on Abby’s hips, and her toned thighs were well within sight.

Abby rocked a white shirt on top of her outfit, and it had semi-sheer fabric and tan-colored buttons. She wore the garment draped off her shoulders, flaunting her tanned arms. The Aussie babe kept her accessories simple and wore a set of layered, silver necklaces and rings on both hands.

At the time of this writing, the photo has been live on Abby’s page for four hours. The post has been noticed by many of the model’s fans, and it’s earned over 14,000 likes and 200-plus comments.

“Always absolutely stunning Abby!!” one follower gushed.

“Does the body Come with this set,” another fan asked with the inclusion of a few flame emoji.

“Abs incredible, curves crazy. Body is out of this world,” a third user chimed in.