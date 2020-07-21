‘Below Deck’ Star Captain Lee Rosbach Is Being Impersonated By Scammers Sources Claim

Below Deck star, Captain Lee Rosbach has been unwittingly entangled in an intricate online scam, according to Page Six. The alleged fraudsters have been making it seem as though the yacht captain is part of a recruiting team for the travel giant Princess Cruises, according to outlet sources.

The scam organizers have allegedly used the Running Against The Tide author’s photos and put them on various marketing materials to support their efforts. The group’s perceived intention was to entice people to sign up to work for Princess Cruises.

Captain Lee is not affiliated with Princess Cruises. The seaman does have a partnership with Celebrity Cruises. He and his Below Deck co-star Kate Chastain were promoting the “Get On Deck” cruise with the cruise giant during September of last year. The ship was to set sail on June 14 from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and visit Key West; George Town, Grand Cayman; and Cozumel, Mexico. Captain Lee and Kate’s cruise did not happen though due to the global pandemic when most cruises have been voluntarily suspended.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The materials make it seem as though Captain Lee is working with the Princess Cruises to recruit workers. The scammers even use a promotional photo from Bravo in a mockup passport that was sent out after initial contact. Interested parties are asked to send in an application fee of 15,000 rupees, which is equivalent to approximately $200 in USD.

According to the outlet, the scammers are even sending out correspondence on Captain Lee’s behalf.

“I want you to know I am a God fearing man and we treat out[sic] workers like our own family and also increase there [sic] salary after one month of work,” a message attributed to Captain Lee read in part.

The salary promised was $7,000 a month.

Princess Cruises did not respond to the outlet’s request for comment, although sources told Page Six that Captain Lee’s team was aware of the situation. Some fans had contacted the stud of the sea through his personal website to check the validity of the ad.

Below Deck recently concluded Season 7 and the popular yachting show is now part of a larger franchise. Below Deck Mediterranean is currently airing its fourth season, and the program has not been without controversy. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bravo recently announced that deckhand Peter Hunziker’s role on the show would be diminished after the reality star wrote inappropriate tweets. The former reality star recently spoke out about his actions on the show and claimed he was “misunderstood.”