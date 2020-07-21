Deborah Tramitz Snaps A ‘Goodmorning Selfie’ While Hanging Out On Her Balcony In A Mismatched Bikini

Deborah Tramitz treated her 1 million Instagram followers to a stunning “goodmorning selfie” on Tuesday that added some major heat to her page.

The German model snapped the sizzling shot while hanging out on her balcony, which was decorated with a rattan floor mat and several tall plants. She stretched one of her toned arms up above her to capture the shot, treating her fans to almost a complete look at her bronzed physique as she soaked up the sun in a skimpy bikini.

Deborah looked absolutely stunning in the itty-bitty two-piece from BumBum that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. The swimwear included bright orange, halter-style top that popped against her deep tan and showcased her toned shoulders. It featured tiny triangle cups that sat far apart on her chest due to the garment’s plunging neckline, leaving an eyeful of cleavage and sideboob well within eyesight.

Instead of wearing the matching bikini bottoms, Deborah opted for a white pair with a gorgeous, orange, red, and green floral pattern. The swimwear appeared to have a high-cut and cheeky style that teased a glimpse of her sculpted thighs and derriere as she worked the camera. It also had a thick waistband that clung tightly to her curvy hips and sat just below her navel, highlighting her trim waist, flat midsection, and abs.

Deborah added a dainty necklace with a gold heart pendant to the barely-there look to give it a bit of bling. She left her platinum locks down, styling them in a middle part and loose waves that spilled over her shoulder and down her chest. Some fell in front of her face and covered up one of her piercing green eyes. She affixed the other on the camera above her, gazing at it sensually while wearing a soft smile across her lips.

The social media star has been relatively silent on Instagram lately — her upload today was only her second appearance on the platform since June 30. Fans certainly seemed delighted to see Deborah back on their feeds, showing their excitement for her return by hitting the like button over 16,000 times within four hours of the selfie going live. Dozens have flocked to the comments section of the post within the short time span as well.

“Just gorgeous, one person wrote.

“Smoking hot!” praised another fan.

“Good morning!!!!! I’m so glad you’re back posting again!!!!! I love this photo, you are indeed very beautiful!!!!!” a third follower remarked.

“Looking amazing,” added a fourth admirer.

Prior to her three-week absence from Instagram, Deborah was updating her fans regularly with skin-baring snaps. One post captured her again on her balcony, this time in a black bikini that perfectly suited her phenomenal figure. The classic swimwear look proved to be a hit, racking up nearly 28,000 likes and 565 comments to date.