Carrie Underwood Shows Off Super Toned Legs In Pink Short Shorts While Walking Her Dog

Carrie put her world famous legs on show in a pair of teenie shorts.

Carrie Underwood put her uber-toned legs on show in a snap posted to Instagram this week. The country star and mom of two showed off all her obvious hard work in the gym in a pair of super short pink shorts that perfectly highlighted her muscular pins as she took her dog for a walk.

The snap was shared to the official Instagram account of her fitness app, Fit52, on Monday, July 20. It showed Carrie as she headed out with her German Shephard named Zero, who was on a leash. The two appeared to get into a gentle jog along a gravel path.

The “Drinking Alone” singer, who’s mom two 1-year-old Jacob and 5-year-old Isaiah, proved exactly why she’s the author of a fitness book, owns her own athleisure line, and founded her own workout app as she showed off her toned figure in her workout gear.

Carrie’s legs looked super toned as she slipped into her pink bottoms which finished at her upper thigh to give fans a good look at her glowing tan.

She paired that with a white top underneath a navy jacket that was unzipped to the chest. Carrie — who recently shared how she spent her 10-year wedding anniversary with her husband Mike Fisher in the countryside — rolled up her sleeves as she appeared to get a little warm during her workout session with her pooch. She paired the look with gray and black sneakers.

The star had her blond hair pulled back away from her face in two French plaits as she got in a little outdoor time.

In the caption, Fit52 revealed some of the small things Carrie does to stay in shape which don’t involve the gym or any professional equipment. The account said that she likes to walk the dogs (she and her husband have three four-legged friends), as well as doing squats in between chores, or even just “jogging around the house” to get some extra steps in.

The account also asked its followers to share how they try to stay active in their busy lives, as a number of fans shared their own little secrets to staying healthy in the comments section.

The latest look at Carrie’s toned legs came shortly after she wowed fans in another pair of super short shorts in a snap posted to social media earlier this month. That time, the fit and healthy star wowed in a pair of baby pink bottoms which she paired with a gray tank top as she strapped on the boxing gloves and threw a few punches at a white punch bag.