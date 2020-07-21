Ashley Alexiss Shows Off Tremendous Curves In A Lime Bodysuit

Ashley Alexiss’ latest Instagram update treated followers to an eyeful of gorgeous curves. The plus-size beauty put her voluptuous figure on display in a lime bodysuit, posing from the mid-profile to show off both her ample chest and round posterior. Snapped against a simple white background, Ashley gave off pin-up girl vibes as she tucked her hands behind her head and raised her knee. The alluring posture called attention to her strong thigh and hip, which her outfit had no trouble showcasing thanks to its incredible high cut.

The bodysuit was from popular online retailer Fashion Nova — specifically, the brand’s plus-size line, which Ashley tagged both in her photo and caption. The item appeared to be a neckholder style and hugged her body in all the right places, emphasizing her perfect hourglass frame. The garment was pulled high on her hip bone, accentuating her waist and flat tummy. The sleeveless design bared her arms and was sufficiently deep-cut on the side to tease a tantalizing glimpse of her bust. A thick, metallic silver stripe adorned the clingy one-piece, running vertically along the front. The detail added an elongating effect that flattered her buxom figure, further highlighting her bodacious physique.

Ashley styled her long, golden tresses in well-defined curls that tumbled over her shoulder, covering her arm pit. She wore her hair with a side-part, relying on her wavy locks to draw focus to her chic glam as they framed her face. The sizzling blonde appeared to be in a great mood and was smiling from ear to ear. She shot a sultry gaze at the camera, flashing a set of pearly teeth that appeared even brighter against her pastel-pink lipstick.

In her caption, Ashley told fans that bodysuits are her outfit of choice during quarantine.

“I can see why. You look amazing in them,” replied one person, leaving a pair of heart emoji for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model.

Followers seemed to be loving the curve-flaunting look, judging by the flurry of gushing messages that amassed under the photo. In the span of 10 hours, the post racked up 165 comments and close to 20,000 likes, proving to be very popular with many of Ashley’s 2.1 million followers. Admirers showered the model with effusive praise, telling her she looked “classy and beautiful” and that she was “a breath of fresh air.”

“Your curves are phenomenal,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Lime fantasy,” another fan said of the hot look, adding two heart-eyes emoji.

“This pic is forever hot n sweet like key lime pie,” quipped a third Instagrammer, ending with a string of flattering emoji that also included a pie.