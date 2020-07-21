Tarsha Whitmore Treats Fans To An Eyeful Of Cleavage In Plunging Dress

Tarsha Whitmore treated her fans to more than a generous view of cleavage in a steamy new update shared on her Instagram feed. The Australian model and social media influencer uploaded the photo on July 21, and it’s quickly gaining traction.

The image captured Tarsha posed in front of glass doors that were etched with beautiful white flowers. Each entry had a metal bar that ran along the middle, and a tile-lined wall could be seen behind the glass. A geotag in the update indicated that the model was in Gold Coast, Queensland, where most of her new shares have been tagged.

Tarsha appeared front and center and gazed into the camera with a sultry stare. She tucked her arms near her sides and pushed her chest together with the move. The photo was cropped below her navel, but the model was still able to put on a skin-baring display that proved hard to ignore.

The Aussie babe opted for a silver dress that was adorned with sparkly rhinestones that added an element of glam to the ensemble. The dress was constructed of knit fabric and clung tightly to her incredible figure. The NSFW piece also boasted a plunging neckline that dipped just below her chest and treated her captivated audience to an eyeful of cleavage. Her decolletage was entirely bronze, and she left it bare for the occasion.

Tarsha’s honey-dyed locks were styled with a middle part, and loose, beachy waves added volume to her mane. Her hair spilled on either side of her shoulder and grazed her chest on the way down. Tarsha made sure to thank Hair Heaven Emporium for dying her locks, and she also thanked Linda Ha for styling it. She also mentioned that the look was from her birthday celebration, and she included a few heart emoji in the caption. Tarsha added even more bling to her attire with a pair of trendy hoop earrings that were encrusted with tiny diamonds.

It hasn’t taken long for fans to express their appreciation over the cleavage-baring snap. In just over an hour, more than 6,000 Instagrammers have double-tapped the post, and 80-plus have left comments.

“You look unreal wow…” one fan gushed alongside a series of flame emoji.

“Beautiful..Love the hair colour and tan,” a second social media user applauded.

“Well hope u enjoy Ur birthday. Mine was just 3 days… So happy belated to u…” a third Instagrammer commented on the upload.

“I hope you had the best birthday beautiful girl xoxo,” one more wrote with a few heart emoji attached to the end of their post.