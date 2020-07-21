Hanna Oberg Wears White Sports Bra & Gray Shorts For Back Training Video

Fitness model Hanna Oberg took to popular social media site Instagram on Monday, July 20, to add a new workout video to her large collection. The fitness trainer trained her back at the gym.

For the workout, Hanna wore a white sports bra and dark-gray gym shorts. The top was cut low at the neckline and extended to the top of her rib cage, leaving a swatch of toned tummy exposed. The model’s chiseled arm and upper back muscles also drew the eye. The shorts were made of a waterproof material and included a thick, elastic waistband. They ended at the tops of Hanna’s thighs, showing off her muscular quads and calf muscles.

Hanna completed the outfit with a pair of high-top white Converse sneakers and white socks. She styled her long, brunette waves in a bun at the base of her head and left a couple of strands loose to frame her face. She accessorized with a black exercise watch.

The back workout consisted of four exercises. Hanna made use of a set of dumbbells, a barbell, an exercise bench, a pull-up bar, and a cable machine. The model flaunted her enviable physique for the camera before getting started. She turned her back to the camera and flexed her biceps, showing off her sculpted back and arms. Hanna then got started with a set of pull-ups on the bar. She gave viewers an eyeful of her muscles as they worked to lift her body up and down.

The second video clip in the post featured dead stop rows, which required the use of a weighted barbell. Hanna bent over at the waist and maintained the position as she pulled the bar up toward her chest. The third drill was DB rows. Hanna positioned one knee on a black exercise bench and left the other leg extended on the floor. Supporting her weight on one arm, she picked up a large dumbbell and pulled it in toward her chest in repetitive movements. Hanna finished the routine with the straight arm pull-down, using a cable machine to carry out the move.

In the caption of the post, Hanna told her followers that she thinks a strong, thick back and good posture are an important part of the game. She explained that the four moves are basic but should not be underestimated.

The back circuit earned more than 30,000 likes and a couple hundred likes within the first day.