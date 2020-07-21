Monica Huldt Lets It All Hang Out In A Teeny Sequined Bikini While Sitting In Bed

Monica Huldt gave her 844,000 Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared a steamy new photo. The upload hit her page on Monday afternoon and has since been showered with nothing but love.

The snap was taken inside and captured the Swedish model posing on her knees on top of a large bed dressed with white linens and several pillows. She spread her legs slightly apart and rested on hand on top of her leg while stretching the other back behind her and resting it on the surface of the plush mattress. Her head was tilted slightly to the side, causing her long, platinum locks to spill over her shoulder and down her chest as she gazed at the camera with a sensual stare and soft smile.

Monica may have been lounging in bed, but she appeared ready to head outside and soak up some sun, as she was clad in nothing more than a teeny white two-piece with silver sequin accents from Fashion Nova that left little to the imagination. In the caption, she noted that “you can’t go wrong”‘ with a bikini from the popular online retailer and, judging by the reactions of her fans, they certainly seemed to agree.

Monica let it all hang out in a halter-style top with thin straps and a deep, plunging neckline that left her bronzed decolletage completely bare. It had ruched triangle cups that were hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, making for a scandalous display of cleavage that nearly spilled out of the garment from every angle.

The matching bottoms of the set were equally sexy. The swimwear featured a risque Brazilian cut that showcased the social media star’s sculpted thighs, as well as a glimpse of her curvy hips. It also had a v-shaped waistband that was tied in dainty bows on either side of her hips, highlighting her trim waist, flat midsection, and abs.

Monica accessorized the look with a simple pair of stud earrings, ensuring that attention would not be taken away from her flawless physique.

The bikini-clad photo proved to be a smash hit with the model’s adoring fans, amassing over 13,000 likes in less than a day. Dozens hit up the comments section of the upload as well to shower Monica with love.

“Looking amazing goddess,” one person wrote.

“Very stunning,” quipped another fan.

“Babe you just take my breath away,” a third follower remarked.

“You have a great, perfect body,” added a fourth admirer.

Monica’s bikini game has certainly been on point lately. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she thrilled her followers again on Sunday with another snap that saw her rocking a mismatched two-piece as she soaked up some sun. That look proved to be another fan favorite, earning more than 10,000 likes and 186 comments to date.