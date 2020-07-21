Allie Auton Lounges In Bed Wearing A Skimpy Lingerie Set

Allie Auton took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 21, to share a sizzling new update that highlighted her insanely fit physique. The brand new snap showed the Australian model lounging around in a sexy Lounge Underwear set.

In the pic, Allie was seen wearing skimpy pink lingerie with white hem. The top boasted a sporty look that featured a scoop neckline, showing a tantalizing view of her cleavage. The chest area seemed fully-lined, which covered her buxom curves from being exposed. The price, however, appeared to be cut so small that it hardly contained her ample chest. Narrow straps went over her shoulders for support and secured the undergarment in place.

She sported the matching pair of bottoms that boasted high-cut legs that highlighted the curves of her hips. It also helped elongate her legs, making it seem longer. The V-shaped fabric was presumably too revealing that she crossed her legs in the shot as to block her privates from being shown in the shot.

In the first snapshot, Allie posed indoors in her scanty attire, seemingly inside her bedroom. She sat on the edge of the bed with her left leg on top of the other. Her pose made her left hip pop to the side. She used her right hand for support as she leaned sideways, while her other hand was raised to her shoulder. The angle also showed off the curves of her pert posterior.

The babe looked straight into the camera and gave a closed-lip smile. Sunlight that came in from the nearby window illuminated the whole area, as well as her body and tanned complexion.

Allie sported minimal jewelry with her scanty ensemble to let viewers focus solely on her intimate set. She chose to wear a pendant necklace, a pair of dainty earrings, and a ring. She left her blond locks down and styled in sleek, straight strands that hung over her shoulder and back.

In the caption, Allie mentioned the weather and added a cloud with rain emoji. She made sure to credit Lounge Underwear by tagging the brand in the picture.

The newest upload proved to be a hit with Allie’s eager fans. After being published, the post accrued more than 10,800 likes and 150-plus comments. A lot of her social media followers took to the comments to shower her with compliments and praise. Most of them told her she looked so hot and beautiful.

“Incredibly gorgeous!” one of her fans commented, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the post.

“Oh, so pretty,” another follower wrote.