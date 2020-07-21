Rebel Wilson Flaunts Impressive Weight Loss In Spandex For A Mountain Hike

The 'Pitch Perfect' star revealed her drastic weight loss in a skintight number.

Australian actress Rebel Wilson gave fans a good look at her very impressive recent weight loss on Instagram this week as she took on a gruelling mountain hike in an all-Spandex ensemble. The star, who’s perhaps best known for her hilarious roles in the comedies Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids, looked slimmer than ever as she posed at the top of a mountain.

Rebel posted the shot of herself to her account on Monday, July 20. The upload was actually made up of two photos of the talented star as she rocked a matching skintight light blue co-ord two-piece that perfectly highlighted her slim waist and enviable curves.

In the first snap, she posed with her left hand on her hip and had her blond hair tied up into a ponytail while she looked off into the distance to her right. The Cats star stood on the top of a pretty tall mountain with a large stretch of land behind her that had sandy beaches on either side.

The second picture in her latest social media upload was taken from a higher angle and showed her in the same pose but instead looking off to the left. She wore a white smartwatch on her right hand and also carried a pair of sunglasses.

Rebel appeared to address her weight loss journey, which she’s been very open about on social media, in the caption. She told her 8 million followers that she was getting “closer” every day as she borrowed a few lyrics from the theme tune to the Australian soap opera Home And Away.

Plenty of fans took notice of her healthy figure in the comments section.

“I really appreciate your focus, dedication and inspiration! Stay Healthy, Stay Strong!,” one person commented.

“Rebel you look insane well done on working so hard!!” another Instagram user said alongside a clapping and sparkle emoji.

“What makes you so amazing is that you show us we are all beautiful in any size,” a third person wrote.

Rebel’s latest fitness upload has received over 342,000 likes in the first 12 hours since she posted it.

The latest look at her fit figure came shortly after she also showed off her new body in three snaps she shared with her Instagram followers last week. That time, she posed in the middle of a boxing ring in a black and purple ensemble as she revealed one of her secrets to dropping the pounds has been staying active through boxing.

Rebel previously revealed in May that 2020 was her “Year of Health.” She didn’t confirm her starting weight, but admitted that she was working hard to get the number on the scale down to around 165 pounds.