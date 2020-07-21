Alicia Keys Is Breathtaking In An Orange Athletic Crop Top For New Instagram Snap

Alicia Keys is absolutely breathtaking in a new Instagram snap. The six-time Grammy-award winning singer and composer posed in an orange athletic crop top in an outdoor setting as she challenged her fans to find a clear path for life moving forward. In a caption, Alicia queried her 19.6 million Instagram admirers as to what they might leave behind in order to make room for new experiences and the joy that life brings.

The post was quite popular with her followers. It has 368,198 likes and thousands of responses thus far.

In the post, Alicia looked lovely. She stood in what seemed to be a field in an unknown destination. Surrounding the singer was what appeared to be foliage that was almost creamy in color. This striking contrast was perfection. In the distance there appeared to be a mountain range.

Her exercise wear was bright and featured white piping that ran along the scoop neck of the garment, under the arms and in a small band down the front, which displayed a small zipper that was closed. The style gave retro vibes to Alicia’s overall fashion-forward look.

The tiniest sliver of the bottom of her outfit could be seen, which featured a color that matched the top. It was unclear if she wore shorts or pants in the pic as the image primarily focused on the upper half of her body.

Alicia wore little makeup in the share and allowed her face to be shown in almost its natural state. She wore oversized gold, hoop earrings that almost touched her shoulders. The singer and songwriter’s hair seemed to have been slicked back away from her face and twisted to the left side of her head in a chic topknot. She looked directly at the camera, engaging her followers with her eyes.

Her followers could not get over just how serene and stunning the photo was.

“I left space for the unknown and I met YOU, sis,” responded one of Alicia’s admirers.

“I’m ready to leave behind your other albums for the new album,” responded a second fan, who appeared anxious to hear new music from the artist.

“I am ready to leave behind all of the self-doubts I hold towards myself. Moving on and up,” stated a third fan of what they would like to change moving forward.

“You are a queen, a natural beauty, a goddess, we are so blessed you are here to inspire us with your words and views on the world,” exclaimed a fourth Instagram user.