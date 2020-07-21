Marie Osmond, 60, Shows Fans Her Wild Side As She Buys A New Motorcycle

The singer shocked fans with news about her secret hobby,

Marie Osmond shared a surprising secret about herself that no one saw coming. The 60-year-old singer and grandmother posted a stunning series of photos to Instagram as she revealed that she has been a motorcycle rider for decades.

Fans have long known that Marie collects dolls, but few knew that she also collects bikes. But in a new share on her social media page, the Osmond sister set the record straight about her secret hobby.

Marie first shared a photo of her and her brother, Donny, in a scene from their 1978 musical adventure-comedy film, Goin’ Coconuts. In the pic, the siblings were both wearing helmets and Marie was in the driver’s seat on a cycle as she took her big bro on a wild ride.

A second snap showed Marie’s new “toy” — a Harley Davidson Softail Slim parked regally on a ramp in her garage. A final photo showed Marie, her husband Steve Craig, and their best friends posing on a faux bike as they hammed it up for the camera.

In the caption to the post, Marie revealed that she has been riding motorcycles since she first learned to drive and has had her license to operate the two-wheeled machines for as long as she can remember.

The news stunned fans who didn’t know about the singer’s wild side.

In comments to the post, Instagram followers reacted to Marie’s stunning news, with some calling her the “coolest” person ever and saying they “never would have guessed” that she had a biker side to her.

“Marie Osmond with a Harley…I did not see that coming,” one fan wrote.

“Very cool that you’re a Harley girl and now a true biker chick! Get your leather chaps ready to go riding!!!! But more importantly, BE SAFE!!!!” another added.

“Who knew u were a Bike Babe, ” another wrote.

“I’ve always wondered if you drove Donny in the Going Coconuts movie. I think you’ve just answered that!” another fan added

While they may not have known about her love for cycles, many of the singer’s fans know that she does have an adventurous side to her. Earlier this year on an episode of her daytime chatfest The Talk, the mom of eight revealed that she plans to take up skydiving. in the near future.

“I’ve always wanted to,” Marie said. “When I had children I said I can’t do it. But now that I’m a grandma, I’m going skydiving.”