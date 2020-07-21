Tamar Braxton Reportedly ‘Awake And Communicating’ After Hospitalization

But she's allegedly still 'not out of the woods by any means' after being hospitalized last week following a suspected suicide attempt.

Tamar Braxton is said to be “awake and communicating” after being hospitalized on July 16. According to a new report by E! News, the Braxton Family Values star has now been moved to a new hospital but is still allegedly “not out of the woods” just yet as she begins to recover from what has been widely speculated to be a suicide attempt.

According to the site’s insider, the “My Man” singer has been moved to a different hospital which specializes in mental health care while her 7-year-old son Logan remains with his dad, Tamar’s ex-husband Vince Herbert.

“Tamar has been committed to working on her mental health for some time, but she experienced some setbacks during the last year,” the source claimed, noting that Tamar had allegedly found being locked down amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis over the past few months “to be particularly difficult.”

And while it does seem she’s now doing better, the source claimed this week that the singer and TV personality still has a way to go in her recovery and remains under a very close watch by her doctors.

“Tamar is not out of the woods by any means. Doctors are still keeping a very close eye on her for her safety,” they said.

Last week, Tamar was found unconscious by her boyfriend David Adefeso. The two were staying at a hotel in Los Angeles together and David was the one who called 911.

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

While Tamar and her team are yet to publicly speak out about the incident in any detail, E! News‘s source claimed that her boyfriend of around two years doesn’t believe that she was trying to die by suicide but did acknowledge that she’s had a difficult time recently.

“David does not believe that she was trying to kill herself, despite experiencing some rough times in quarantine,” the insider explained, but noted that he has understandably been left “concerned and shaken up” by the incident.

The latest update on Toni Braxton’s younger sister came shortly after her friend NeNe Leakes revealed that she had spoken with her in the wake of her hospitalization.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star told fans over the weekend that she was trying to be a good “support system” for the singer during such a difficult time.

“Tamar is now getting the proper help that she needs,” the reality star said during an Instagram live session on Saturday, July 18, adding that she didn’t want to say too much and would let her friend speak for herself when she is able to.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.