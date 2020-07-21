Kelly Osbourne Shows Off Multicolored Hair In ‘Ozzy For President’ T-Shirt By The Pool On Vegas Vacation

Kelly Osbourne took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The singer recently took a trip to Sin City and treated her followers with two snapshots from the vacation.

In the first shot, Osbourne rocked a long-sleeve T-shirt that featured an image of her father, Ozzy Osbourne, on the front with the text “Ozzy For President.” She paired the ensemble with loose-fitted joggers and black-and-white striped sliders. The “Papa Don’t Preach” hitmaker appeared to have opted for bright socks while rocking stylish black glasses for the occasion. Osbourne sported her multicolored hair in plaits and styled her locks in space buns. She accessorized with hoop earrings and bracelets.

The 35-year-old was captured in the sun in front of a pool from a high angle. Osbourne threw up a peace sign with both hands and looked directly at the camera lens with a strong expression.

In the next slide, the reality star was photographed indoors wearing a black leather jacket. She wrapped a backpack around the front of her body and let her small cute white dog sit inside with the zip wide open. On the sofa next to her, a larger dog was standing up and interacting with the dog in the bag. Osbourne looked down and stroked the larger pet with a smile.

For her caption, she thanked Westgate Vegas for taking care of herself and her “little family” over the weekend. Osbourne expressed that she only left the hotel room once to eat because “it was exactly what the Dr ordered.”

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 36,000 likes and over 260 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.1 million followers.

“That’s probably one of the best outfits I’ve seen,” one user wrote.

“Hell, yeah!!! My dad still has this shirt, and lets me borrow it sometimes… won’t let me have it.. #Ozzyforpresident,” another person shared.

“Your dogs are adorable,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Omg your hair looks so cute!” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her unique style is nothing new for Osbourne. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the former Masked Singer contestant rocked a leopard-print turban which she made out of a scarf her mom, Sharon Osbourne, gifted her for Christmas a few years ago. She wore a black tank top paired with a blazer jacket of the same color. Osbourne accessorized with a gold necklace with a circular pendant containing a star and showed off the tattoo inked on her wrist.