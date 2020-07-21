Ashleigh Jordan Shows Off Enviable Abs In Latest Workout Video

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan trained her abs in her latest workout video posted to social media platform Instagram on Monday, July 20.

Ashleigh wore a black sports bra and lilac shorts for her workout, both pieces from her personal activewear brand NVGTN. The top included an extended bit of fabric down the midsection and left the fitness trainer’s sculpted arms, upper back, and shoulders on display. The spandex shorts rose high on her hips and extended to her thighs, leaving the length of her curvy, muscular legs exposed.

The model completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and pulled her long, blond tresses back into a ponytail that sat at the base of her head. She accessorized with several pieces of jewelry, including a necklace, stud earrings, and a glitzy ring.

The core workout targeted the lower abs with four exercises, each featured in a separate video clip. Ashleigh completed the circuit in her home gym and used a purple weighted ball and black mat for equipment. Before beginning the workout, Ashleigh flaunted her toned tummy for her followers. She stood with her side to the camera and lifted the bottom of her top to show off a peek of her midsection. A red arrow pointed to the model’s lower abs.

Ashleigh started her routine with weighted reverse crunches. She held the ball between her knees and then brought them in toward her chest while lying on her back on the floor. The second move was the hip lift, which was carried out from the same position on the floor. Ashleigh raised her legs toward the ceiling while lifting her hips off the ground for an extra punch.

The third exercise was weighted single-leg extensions. Ashleigh held the ball in front of her body while bending her knees. She extended one leg at a time out and back, alternating sides. The final slide showed the side tap, carried out from the plank position.

In the caption of the post, Ashleigh wished her followers a Happy Monday and told them that the lower ab workout would leave their bellies burning. She added that any weighted household item could be substituted for the medicine ball for those without access to one. The trainer wrote out the exercises and specified the number of reps and sets trainees should do for each.

The post earned nearly 40,000 likes and close to 300 comments within the first day.

“You always have the best little circuits to do,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.