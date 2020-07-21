Katy Perry Shows Off Huge Baby Bump In Crop Top & Models Her Own Merchandise

Katy Perry took to Instagram to show off her huge baby bump and her new merchandise. The singer is expecting her first child with actor Orlando Bloom and has been keeping fans up to date with her pregnancy.

Perry stunned in a long-sleeved white crop top that featured her new album title, Smile, written on the front in different colored letters. Also down her left sleeve appeared multi-colored smiley faces with her initials. She paired the ensemble with tiny stripey yellow-and-red pajama shorts that fell way above her upper thigh while styling her short blond hair down. In the three-photo upload, Perry accessorized with different items from her merch.

In the first shot, she posed inside what looked to be her bathroom. The American Idol judge was captured from the thighs-up and positioned her body slightly to the side, which showcased her growing bump well. Perry raised one hand to her blond locks and held the other to her bottoms. She opted for a multicolored necklace and dangling smiley face earrings for jewelry. The entertainer tilted her head up and looked directly at the camera lens with an open-mouth expression.

In the next slide, Perry wore a black cap with the title of new LP plastered across the front. She covered her eyes with the hat and flashed her pearly whites.

In the third and final frame, Perry protected her face with an orange face mask that also featured the title of her upcoming album.

For her caption, the 35-year-old insisted that you can never be “too pregnant for a crop” and “never too good for a mask.”

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 1.3 million likes and over 8,900 comments, proving to be very popular with her 102 million followers.

“Omg the bump!! My Queen Katy,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Yasssss you look magnificent,” another person shared.

“YOU’RE TOO CUTE PLS,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“The prettiest woman alive wow,” a fourth admirer commented.

Promoting her own products is nothing new for Perry. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she modeled stiletto heels and a pineapple-shaped handbag from her brand, Katy Perry Collections, in a low-cut, floor-length gold dress. The garment showed off her decolletage and had semi-sheer long sleeves. The “Harleys In Hawaii” songstress styled long wavy blond hair down and accessorized the look with eye-catching earrings in the shape of a cross and a large circular gold ring.