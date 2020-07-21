Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Flashes Her Curvy Booty In Tight Leggings For Latest Gym Update

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony offered fans a view of her curvy figure in a gym selfie for her latest Instagram update. In the photo, she struck a pose that accentuated her jaw-dropping backside in a pair of tight leggings.

The 22-year-old has gained a large online following for posting workout videos, and in this snap she showed off her gains from the intense training. She uploaded a full-body mirror selfie where her back was turned to the camera.

O’Mahony stood in a gym with a sky blue wall next to her, and rows of cardio machines behind her with an exposed brick wall and large mirror in the background. She tagged Maxlife Fitness Cork in the photo. The Irish beauty wore her long dark hair up in a ponytail and kept her body slightly turned to the side. She held her phone beside her gorgeous face, and wrapped her free arm around her waist. O’Mahony kept one leg straight while she stood on her toes with the other leg.

The popular YouTuber rocked a blue sports bra that left her back exposed save for small straps. She had on a pair of navy blue high waist tights that hugged onto her lower body. O’Mahony sported a smart watch and a pair of white sneakers to complete the workout ensemble. Fans were treated to a view of her sculpted back along with her athletic booty and chiseled thighs.

In the caption, O’Mahony mentioned being a “frizzy mess” from working out during a heat wave in Ireland, and said that was a sign of a good training day. She also tagged Alphalete sportswear in the snap.

Many of the fitness model’s 669,000 Instagram followers flocked to the selfie, and more than 15,000 found their way to the “like” button. O’Mahony’s replies were littered with fire and heart-eye emoji. Fellow fitness model Courtney Black left an emoji in the comment section. Fans left a flurry of compliments and responded to the influencer’s caption about leg day.

“You look incredible!” one fan wrote.

“Something satisfying about not being able to walk after leg day,” another replied while adding a cry-laughing emoji.

“True that haha, you glow girl,” a follower commented.

“Yasss girl preach,” another wrote alongside several emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week O’Mahony flaunted her rock-hard abs in a revealing snap. She took the picture first thing in the morning and gave fans an eyeful of her chiseled midsection along with a hint of underboob. That spicy picture earned over 26,000 likes.