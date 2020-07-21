UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Shows Off Her Cleavage & Curves In A Leopard-Print Sports Bra

Paige VanZant flaunted her killer curves while she danced in a revealing outfit for her latest Instagram upload. For the clip, she rocked a cheetah-print sports bra, and was joined by her husband as the two performed a choreographed dance together.

The 26-year-old is coming off a loss at UFC 251, but showed her spirits were still high with this playful video. She was filmed outdoors on a bright sunny day along with her husband, Austin Vanderford. The couple danced to “Ride It” by DJ Regard.

VanZant had her long blond hair down and wore a blue Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap. The former Dancing With The Stars contestant wore a cheetah-print sports bra that had a low neckline and hugged onto her chest. This piece offered viewers a glimpse of her ample assets. She also had on a pair of cut-off jean shorts along with white socks and all-white sneakers. Her dance partner was shirtless, but matched his wife with a blue hat, jean shorts, and white sneakers.

The video started with the flyweight hitting record as she flashed a giant smiled into the camera. She stepped back to stand next to Vanderford and the two performed synchronized shuffling steps. VanZant had her arms up as her cleavage was on full display while she rocked back and forth. The model raised her arms and her husband extended his arms down in unison. They alternated arm positions until they began gyrating their hips simultaneously, and kicked their legs back together as the video ended.

Many of VanZant’s 2.6 million Instagram followers noticed the dancing clip, and nearly 99,000 of them found their way to the “like” button in just over 12 hours after going live. The UFC fighter had over 1,700 comments. While multiple fans offered supportive words, most of the comment section was filled with snarky replies about her most recent loss.

“Hate to say it as I’m a fan BUT if you were as good at fighting as dancing,” an Instagram user wrote.

“You’ve turned into a circus act and no longer a serious competitor,” another added.

“This dance lasts longer than the fight,” a follower said about the short clip.

“Remind me to never put money on one of your fights, ever again. The worst investment possible,” a disgruntled fan wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week VanZant posted a video where she showed off her body while displaying her martial arts skills. She wore a small sports bra and tiny blue shorts while performing a high kick in the clip that garnered more than 150,000 likes.