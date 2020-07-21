Laura Amy Snaps A Steamy Selfie In A Teeny Leopard-Print Bikini

Australian beauty Laura Amy kicked off the week with a steamy bikini selfie shared to Instagram. The fitness and lingerie model showed off her wild side in a teeny animal-print swimsuit — a white two-piece adorned with black-and-brown leopard spots that beautifully complemented her bronzed tan. The skimpy pool item was a triangle string design featuring clear straps going over the shoulders and hips. The transparent details kept all of the attention on the small bits of fabric covering Laura’s killer curves, shining the spotlight on her ample cleavage and incredible physique.

The 28-year-old posed in a bathroom, hopping onto the sink counter to snap the pic in the mirror. She was sitting sideways on the marbled counter top, tilting her body to the side to fit both her legs and torso into the frame. The angle emphasized her hip and strong, curvy thighs, while also capturing a great view of her shapely bust. The entire counter space appeared decorated with mirrors, which also stretched to the wall behind her, teasing her bare back. This gave the photo a striking infinity effect, rendering the shot hypnotic in more ways than one.

The seated pose prevented fans from getting a good look at Laura’s bottoms, only showing a glimpse of the minuscule, ruched front. Followers could notice the revealing, scooped waistline, which fell far past her belly button exposing her tummy. The side straps were also on display, and were pulled high on her hip bones to accentuate her narrow waist. Meanwhile, the top was in full view for her audience to admire, flaunting her generous décolletage thanks to the widely spaced apart cups.

Laura accessorized the daring bikini with a stylish manicure that appeared to mirror the palette of her bathing suit. Her list of accessories also included an entire collection of jewelry, of which her gold bangle bracelet and chunky hoop earrings particularly stood out. Several rings sparkled on her fingers, which the model fanned out over the golden phone case, as well as on the edge of the sink, to showcase her bicolor nails. The gorgeous brunette completed her look with a chic hairstyle, pulling up her raven tresses and leaving only her brown highlights to frame her face.

In her caption, Laura credited the look to online retailer, Fashion Nova — one of the brands the Oh Polly ambassador regularly collaborates with. She also alluded to a nighttime swimming session, adding a splashing-water emoji for emphasis.

The upload proved to be very popular with her 859,000 followers, racking up a little shy of 18,000 likes overnight. Her admirers took to the comments section in large numbers to compliment her beauty and stunning figure, leaving more than 390 messages for the the Sydney-based model.

“So gorgeous babe,” read one message, trailed by a pair of cat heart eyes.

“That tan is perfect,” remarked a second fan, ending with a heart-eyes emoji.

“You’re so incredibly beautiful,” gushed a third person, who added a string of heart and fire emoji.

“Night swim sounds like a good idea,” a fourth Instagrammer replied to her caption.

Laura recently rocked the feline-inspired swimsuit look in a photo shared with fans on Thursday, wherein she modeled a blue cheetah-print bikini that perfectly showed off her hourglass frame. That post has been liked more than 20,000 times since it was shared.