Donald Trump Declared ‘All Out War’ On Coronavirus Testing, Columnist Says

The closest thing Donald Trump has to a guiding principle has, is that any inconvenient or unflattering fact should be dealt with by pretending it doesn’t exist. Amanda Marcotte of Salon believes knowing that, it should come as no surprise that Trump’s approach to dealing with rising coronavirus infection rates, is to pretend the disease isn’t really a serious threat while doing whatever he can to hide any evidence to the contrary.

Marcotte wrote that this weekend, the president’s main approach, which she said was long suspected became undeniable. Trump appears to believe he can just make the coronavirus go away, by “hiding the evidence.”

She pointed to a Sunday interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace where he tried to brag that he passed a difficult cognitive test, even though Wallace made it clear he had taken it too and it wasn’t that difficult. He also wouldn’t directly answer a question as to whether or not he will accept the results of November’s election if he loses.

But, the columnist claimed, the biggest item that stuck out from the interview was Trump’s willingness to hide the devastation caused by COVID-19, by “juking” the statistics. During his appearance, he was presented with a chart showing how the contagion was reportedly raging out of control. In response to this, Marcotte wrote Trump did what he’s done many times before. He contended the problem was finding out there were any infections at all.

“If we didn’t test, you wouldn’t be able to show that chart. If we tested half as much, those numbers would be down,” Trump said.

The writer claimed his argument was both an “echo and an escalation” of what Trump has said almost from the beginning of the pandemic. He’s said to have made the claim over and over, that no one would know how bad things were if his administration hadn’t demanded there be testing.

The Salon writer claimed the problem with this argument, is that even if there wasn’t testing, people would be getting sick. There are parts of the country where the hospitalization rates are becoming so high that hospitals are getting overwhelmed. Some of those facilities are being flooded with sick people for the second time in the last four months. She said that deaths are rising at an alarming rate as well.

The columnist said there was some good news from all of this. That is that those who believe the coronavirus is a real threat don’t have to convince President Trump. They just need to convince their fellow Americans. She added recent polls show there’s been a success on that front. If it continues, Trump’s reported attempts at hiding what actions he has or hasn’t taken on the COVID-19 front can’t be hidden anymore.