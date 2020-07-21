Chiefs’ Chris Jones Promises ‘Five-Plus’ Rings While Saying Nothing Will Change In His Approach

Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones has been doing quite a bit of talking about just how good he thinks his team can be after he signed his extension. On Monday, he made an appearance on KCSP 610 Sports Radio, and according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, he made a promise would be difficult for any professional athlete to keep. Jones told the radio hosts his squad’s Super Bowl win this winter was just the beginning.

“We plan to have another parade and another parade and another parade,” Jones said. “We’re going to make sure we bring not one, not two, not three, not four, but five-plus rings to Kansas City. It’s been 50 years of waiting, but the wait is over now. It’s time to create a dynasty.”

Florio pointed out that five-plus rings would absolutely constitute a dynasty. He added that while it won’t be impossible, it’s not going to be anything close to easy. The only player in the NFL’s current generation who has more than five Super Bowl rings is former New England Patriots and current Tampa Bay Buccanneers quarterback Tom Brady. The future Hall-of-Famer boasts six.

The analyst pointed out that for Jones’ team, it might be especially difficult considering how they got their first NFL championship in decades. In the 2019 postseason, they had to rally to win every game, coming back from deficits of 24 against the Houston Texans, down 10 two separate times against the Tennessee Titans and down 10 to the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl with just seven minutes to go in the game.

David Eulitt / Getty Images

Florio pointed out Jones and his buddies aren’t going to be sneaking up on anyone this year either. They made it to the AFC Championship in 2018 before winning it all last year. Their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes won the league’s MVP in only his second season.

Despite a promise that most analysts would say is going to be hard to keep, Jones was careful to make sure people know his approach to the game isn’t going to change because of the big wins, or big new contract.

He recently told ESPN‘s Adam Teicher that while he’s always about pushing himself to new heights, he’s also going to make sure he stays the same player, deep down.

“It’s still about being the best I can be,” Jones said. “It’s still about being the sack leader and being the defensive player of the year. I’m always pushing myself to new heights…. It’s about having a Hall of Fame career, getting a gold jacket.”