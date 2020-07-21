‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ciara Gets Ready For Her Wedding, Xander Sets The Record Straight

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, July 21, 2020 reveal that there will be some stunning new drama to watch as the week rolls on in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans will watch as Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) gets ready for her wedding day with the help of her cousin Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) and her mother Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso).

Ciara has been waiting for the moment that she and Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) become husband and wife, but things have not gone smoothly for her. Her wedding dress got ruined with nail polish, and then later her engagement ring went missing. Her maid of honor, Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) seemed to be blame for both issues.

However, when Ciara fell shocking ill on the morning of her wedding, she could make excuses for Claire no longer, and accused her of trying to sabotage her big day. She even kicked her out of the nuptials and revoked her maid of honor duties. Now, she’s without her former best friend on what was supposed to be the most important and best day of her life.

Chris Haston / NBC

Meanwhile, Claire’s parents, Ciara’s big brother Shawn (Brandon Beemer), and Belle Black (Martha Madison) will be shocked to learn about all of the problems that Ben and Ciara have been facing, and that Claire may be to blame for it all.

They’ll have a chat with their daughter, who was just recently released from a mental hospital where she’d spent nearly two years after trying to kill Ciara following a mental breakdown.

However, Claire will swear to her parents that she’s innocent, and that she had nothing to do with the string of bad luck that seems to be following Ben and Ciara.

Elsewhere in Salem, Ben will receive a surprising phone call. Ben is currently in panic mode after he had a bad dream that about his late sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Stause). In the dream, Jordan warned her younger brother that he would someday hurt his future wife when he snaps and inevitably becomes the necktie killer again.

Finally, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) will try to set the record straight with the love of his life, Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) once and for all.

The pair have been through a lot together, and it seems obvious that they still have feelings for each other. On Tuesday, Xander will beg for another chance and lay it all on the line one more time.