Casey Costelloe Puts Her Hot Bod On Full Display In A Teeny Red Bikini

Casey Costelloe went full bombshell in her latest Instagram upload on Monday night. The stunning model flaunted her perfect physique in a tiny ensemble. In the caption of the post, she joked that she missed walking away from her responsibilities.

In the sexy shot, Casey looked drop dead gorgeous as she sported a racy red bikini. The bottoms fit snugly around her tiny waist and rested high on her curvy hips while showing off her long, lean legs and round booty in the process.

The matching top boasted thin straps that flashed her muscled arms and shoulders. The garment also boasted a low cut neckline that showed off her abundant cleavage. Her flat tummy and toned abs were on full display in the shot as well. She accessorized the style with a pair of hoop earrings, a bracelet on her wrist, and dark sunglasses on her face.

Casey posted in the crystal clear ocean water in Thailand for the snap. She had her hip pushed out and both of her hands resting at her sides. She arched her back slightly and popped her backside out as she wore a steamy expression on her face as she soaked up some sun. In the background, a beautiful green hill was visible, as well as a bright blue sky.

She wore her long, blond hair pulled back away from her face. She styled the golden locks in straight strands that she threw back into ponytail behind her head.

Casey has amassed over 798,000 followers on the social media site. Many of those fans wasted no time showing their appreciation for the steamy post. The photo garnered more than 5,100 likes within the first three hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section with over 140 remarks on the post during that time.

“You look Awesome,” one follower gushed.

“Love this colour on you,” declared another.

“My gosh your stunning,” a third comment read.

“Such a unique beauty queen of universe, “a fourth social media user wrote.

The model is no stranger to showing off her fit figure in her online snaps. She’s been known to sport sexy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and tight workout gear on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Casey recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a peach-colored thong bikini while riding a white bike in a stunning photo taken in Fiji. To date, that upload has racked up more than 8,600 likes and over 320 comments.