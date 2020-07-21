Kendrick Perkins Shares His Opinion Whether Donovan Mitchell Should Leave Utah Jazz Or Not

Since being selected as the No. 13 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has managed to turn himself into one of the fastest rising superstars in the league. With his impressive performance on both ends of the floor and natural leadership skills, it’s no longer surprising that he became the face of the Jazz’s franchise. However, in the first three years that he spent in Utah, their only greatest achievement was reaching the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs.

With their inability to contend for the NBA championship title, rumors have started to circulate around the All-Star shooting guard and his future with the team. In a recent episode of ESPN’s First Take, which is currently posted on Twitter, former NBA champion and analyst Kendrik Perkins discussed whether Mitchell needs the Jazz to win an NBA championship title or not. If he will be the one to decide, Perkins believes that Mitchell is better off staying in Utah.

“He better sit still and keep a cool booty. Donovan Mitchell is in a great situation in Utah. He has the right pieces around him. The Utah Jazz has done a great job as an organization in putting this guy in a position to be successful,” Perkins said, as quoted by Joe Coles of Deseret News.

The Jazz may be currently not viewed on the same level as Western Conference powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers, but Perkins sees the team’s effort to surround Mitchell with quality players.

“When you talk about a guy like Rudy Gobert, who’s a top-three center in the league, when you look at Joe Ingles, who’s one of my favorite players in the NBA. When they added (Bojan) Bogdanovic this offseason from the Pacers, that’s a big pickup,” Perkins said.

However, like other team’s front offices, the Jazz aren’t perfect when it comes to adding players whom they believe could help Mitchell bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy to Salt Lake City. Perkins specifically mentioned veteran point guard Mike Conley as one of the NBA players the Jazz added that they failed to live up to expectations. When they acquired him from the Memphis Grizzlies last summer, Conley was expected to ease the load on Mitchell’s shoulders in terms of playmaking and scoring.

Unfortunately, as Perkins noted, the veteran point guard has been “kind of terrible” in the 2019-20 NBA season and still hasn’t found his niche. If he won’t show a massive improvement with his game in the upcoming 2020 NBA Playoffs, there’s a strong chance that the Jazz will consider using his expiring contract as a trade chip to give Mitchell a better and more competitive supporting cast next year.