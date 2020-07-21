‘One Piece’ Chapter 985 Spoilers: Will Yamato Become The New Member Of Straw Hat Pirates?

From the time she appeared in One Piece Wano Arc, there has been a growing debate among fans whether Yamato, the daughter of Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido, will be the new member of the Straw Hat Pirates or not. Yamato may share Emperor Kaido’s blood, but she’s very different from her father. As a matter of fact, she idolized the samurai Emperor Kaido executed 20 years ago, the late Lord Kozuki Oden.

In the latest chapter of One Piece, Yamato asked Luffy to take her aboard their ship when they leave the Land of Wano. Yamato said that she badly wanted to become the next Lord Oden. Like the former Daimyo of Kuri, she’s eyeing to travel all around the world and open the borders of the Land of Wano. Yamato revealed that she once planned to board on the ship of former Whitebeard Pirates second-division commander Portgas D. Ace, but she was imprisoned by her father in Onigashima since she was just eight years old.

To make things worse, Emperor Kaido ordered his men to put prison shackles on Yamato. The prison shackles will automatically explode if she pushes through with her plan to leave the Land of Wano. After learning about the presence of Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy in the country, she started having hopes that she could still fulfill her dream of following Lord Oden’s footsteps. During her conversation with Luffy in One Piece Chapter 985, Yamato said that since he’s Ace’s brother, he should give her a ride on his ship.

Luffy didn’t answer whether he would let Yamato board the Thousand Sunny or not, but he expressed his willingness to help her remove the prison shackles. Like Roger Pirates vice-captain Silvers Rayleigh. the Straw Hat Pirates captain has also learned the ability to remove those types of prison shackles before it explodes. Once her prison shackles are removed, Yamato could finally do whatever she likes, especially after they succeed to defeat Emperor Kaido.

If she will really fight for the side of the Straw Hat Pirates alliance in their battle against the combined forces of Emperor Kaido and Emperor Big Mom, there is a strong chance for Luffy to accept Yamato in his crew. With the extraordinary power that she currently possesses, she will be a valuable addition to the Straw Hat Pirates. However, with her goal to become the next Lord Oden, she may also end up being a temporary member of Luffy’s crew. Like Oden did with the Whitebeard Pirates and the Roger Pirates, she may also leave the group after she finally fulfills her dream of traveling around the world.