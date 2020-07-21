Snyder Cut Of ‘Justice League’ Exists Outside The DCEU Continuity, Zack Snyder Says

Zack Snyder says that when fans finally get to see his Snyder Cut version of Justice League, they need to realize his creation is not actually inside the DCEU. The filmmaker explained why he thinks his version of the film is actually in a kind of parallel universe as the version of the movie that hit big screens in 2017 when he sat down for an interview with Beyond The Trailer on Monday.

Snyder said that while his film has the same actors and some of the same plot points from the theatrical release, it still exists outside of continuity…as of now. He even went out of his way to say the finished product that Joss Whedon took over and was credited for after its release, exists in a separate universe.

DC Comics is famous for storylines that exist in alternate universes. The Arrowverse shows that air on the CW Network famously took advantage of that in order to introduce heroes like The Flash and Super Girl and explain why they had never heard of, let alone met before. However, the idea that one movie could take place in two separate and distinct universes is a new theory.

“I believe that it really starts to represent its own path,” Snyder said. “It’s kind of separate now from what I’d say the DC Cinematic Universe is in-continuity. It’s divergent in that way and I think that’s a good thing.”

He added he appreciates that DC allows for the multiverse approach to give filmmakers more freedom to do whatever they want to do. He then said in a way, he’s created his own corner of the multiverse which can be dubbed the “Snyderverse.”

The Snyderverse would consist of the three movies he’s directed, the Snyder Cut of Justice League, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Man of Steel.

Adam Barnhardt of Comicbook.com reported that at least one veteran of the comic book movie world supports what Snyder is trying to establish with his Snyderverse. JK Simmons sat down for his own interview earlier this month and said he’s one of those who is quite excited to see what Snyder has to offer with his own cut of the blockbuster.

“I would certainly be interested as an audience to see Zack’s vision,” Simmons said. “The one thing I do know for sure is that it will be long, because he’s got a lot of stuff that he wants to get in there.”

Snyder’s vision is said to be coming close to four hours of run time and is due to hit HBO Max sometime in 2021.