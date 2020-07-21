Jessica Killings Squats In New Booty Building Workout Video On Instagram: ‘New Week And New Goals’

Jessica Killings proved how much she loved Monday workouts with a brand new booty building series of workout clips that she shared on Instagram, leaving her followers inspired.

More than 8,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button on the series of four videos Jessica posted showing off four different exercises for her curvy backside. Over 100 also took the time to leave a comment for the model, and many used emoji like the flame to indicate that they think she looked hot in the clips.

“Unparalleled commitment diamond! Jessica, keep safe and sound. Your vocal coach,” replied one follower.

“My legs have been hurting for days. This gives me hope for better days to come, haha. Keep killing it, girl,” a second inspired fan wrote.

“You look amazing. Keep up the good work,” urged a third devotee.

“Never skip legs Monday. Getting those gains. You look amazing,” a fourth Instagrammer stated, including flexed bicep emoji and a red heart.

In the gym videos, Jessica wore green, high-waisted workout leggings, which hugged her voluptuous figure and accented her rounded backside, which was the focus of her exercise. She paired it with a black racerback sports bra with a scoop neck that showcased her ample cleavage, which pushed out the top while she did various squats and other fitness moves.

Jessica had her brown hair piled atop her head in a messy ponytail, and her curls moved as she exercised. At some points, tendrils that escaped her hairband hung into her face. On her feet, the model wore black sneakers with neon accents on them.

In the first shot, Jessica used a black and yellow agility ladder paired with a long weighted bar over her shoulders. She did jumping jack squats in each one of the ladder’s openings down its length. The second clip stood atop stacked weights with her feet together, and the bar connected to a band, and she did squats against the band’s resistance. The third piece of footage featured the same setup, but Jessica did the exercises with one leg on the stack and the other behind her. In the final frame, she laid on her back and slid her feet in while bridging up using resistance against her movements.

Jessica is no stranger to showing off her workouts and athletic outfits on Instagram. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showcased her fit physique in a sexy, form-fitting sports bra and high-waisted shorts, earning thousands of “likes” on the popular social media platform.