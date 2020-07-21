Bruna Rangel Lima Flaunts Incredible Assets Sunning Herself On The Roof Of A Jeep

On Monday afternoon, Bruna Rangel Lima gave her 4 million Instagram fans a little taste of summer to help kick off their week. The stunning image of the blond bombshell perched on the roof of a white Jeep received 50,000 likes in the first few hours it was online.

Bruna was posed against a gorgeous tropical backdrop. The photographer was several feet below her, so that her stunning physique filled the photo frame and popped against the bright blue sky.

The sporty vehicle on which she sat was parked overlooking lush, green vegetation and the inviting, calm water of a sapphire blue inlet. Her back faced the camera as she got a good look at the incredible view. According to the geotag, she was hanging out in Puerto Rico when the image was taken.

Bruna wore a sexy, very small turquoise bikini with what appeared to be a floral print in pink and white. Only the tiniest glimpse of the top was visible from the viewer’s angle, but it looked like it had soft triangle cups that hugged the voluptuous curves of her ample bust. The string tie was looped into a bow and hung down her arched back.

The Brazilian bottoms also tied on either side. The were pulled far up over her hips and cinched at the most slender part of her waist, emphasizing her hourglass shape.

The beautiful environment paled in comparison to Bruna’s amazing backside, which swelled out below her bikini right in the center of the image.

She kept her knees together and hung her legs through the open sunroof into the car. Both elbows were pointed to the sky as the model raised her arms over her head and ran her fingers through long, honey-colored tresses. Her hair reached halfway down her back and seemed to be blowing in the beachy breeze.

Gentle sunlight kissed Bruna’s golden, tanned skin and helped accentuate the definition of her toned arms and alluring assets. Most of her back was in a pale shadow, but patches of light spilled across the top of one breast and the right side of her killer rear.

The roofs of a few structures and a van rusted from the humid, salty air were sprinkled in between the expanse of trees and bushes. A single wooden pole supporting what appeared to be a cord for electricity leaned into the left of the photo. The foamy wake of a single speedboat far in the distance was the only activity on the bay.