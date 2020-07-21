Chanel West Coast Rocks Pigtails & A Sexy Printed Bikini On The Beach

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast tantalized her 3.4 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, a smoking-hot double update in which she rocked a colorful bikini. The snaps were taken at San Onofre Beach, as the geotag indicated.

In the first shot, Chanel stood on a sandy beach studded with large rocks. The sky above was a breathtaking shade of blue without a cloud in sight, and palm trees were visible in the distance. The ocean waves lapped at the shore and stretched out to the horizon, making for a scenic background.

Chanel wore a bikini top that showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The top was knotted between her breasts for a retro vibe, and appeared to be a pale shade of pink with a subtle, delicate pattern. The look left her toned stomach on full display.

She paired the swimsuit top with matching bottoms that dipped low in the front, flaunting her fit figure. The sides of the bottoms featured three thin straps that stretched high over her hips, accentuating her hourglass figure. She had one foot planted on the ground and the other bent slightly to emphasize her curves, and had both arms raised in the air.

Chanel’s long brunette locks were parted in the middle and had a beachy, wavy texture. They were secured in two low pigtails that cascaded down her chest, and she finished off the look with a pair of sunglasses.

For the second snap, Chanel turned around to show off her pert posterior. She had a smile on her face as she glanced at the camera over her shoulder, and had her back slightly arched so her booty was on full display. The bottoms weren’t a thong style, but they managed to show plenty of skin regardless.

Chanel’s followers absolutely loved the sizzling double update, and the post received over 18,100 likes within one hour. It also racked up 538 comments in the same time span from her eager fans.

“Pigtails look so pretty on you,” one follower wrote, loving Chanel’s hairstyle.

“You are absolutely beautiful,” another fan added.

“Stunning,” a third fan remarked simply, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“You have the most amazing legs ever,” another follower commented.

Chanel thrilled her fans a few days ago with a short video clip in which she showed off her curves in a sparkling gold bikini. As The Inquisitr reported, Chanel rocked a pair of sparkling heels with the sexy two-piece as she filmed the music video for her song “No Plans.”