Cindy Prado Looks Smoking Hot In An Insanely Skimpy Sports Bra & Sweatpants

Cindy Prado tantalized her 1.4 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram share, in which she showed off her fit figure in a casual yet sexy ensemble. Cindy posted several shots that were taken while she was outside in Miami, Florida, as the geotag indicated.

Cindy walked along the sidewalk on a street lined with cars and palm trees adding greenery to the frame. She rocked a skimpy sports bra that barely managed to cover her ample assets. The garment had a low-cut neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage, and thin straps which stretched over her shoulders. Thin fabric covered her chest, although the minuscule top left a hint of underboob on display. Her toned abs were also on full display in the look.

Cindy paired the super sexy sports bra with some plain gray sweatpants that had an elastic waistband. The waistband of the pants sat just below her belly button, and the pale fabric skimmed over her toned legs without clinging too tightly to them.

Cindy’s long locks tumbled down her chest in tousled waves, and she finished off the look with several accessories. As she was outside in the sunshine, she put on a pair of round sunglasses with statement frames. She also added a pair of earrings and several necklaces, including a pendant necklace that drew more attention to her cleavage.

Cindy held a beverage in one hand, and shared about the drink she was sipping with her followers in the caption.

The second snap was taken from a closer perspective, and Cindy seductively tugged down one side of her sweatpants as she posed for the camera. The close-up also revealed that the sports bra she wore had two thin straps stretching around her back, exposing even more skin. In the final shot in the series of pictures, she was in the process of taking a sip from her beverage.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post received over 23,800 likes within five hours. It also racked up 254 comments in the same time span.

“You are serious goals!!!!!” one follower commented.

“You’re a natural beauty, Cindy,” another fan wrote, including a trio of emoji in the comment.

“You are a goddess,” a third fan remarked.

“Sexy and beautiful and so hot,” another added, showering her with compliments.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Cindy flaunted her curves in what appeared to be a similar spot, standing on a sidewalk with cars and palm trees visible in the background. Rather than rocking neutral tones, however, she showed off her sun-kissed skin in a vibrant pink crop top and matching high-waisted leggings.