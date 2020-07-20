Alexa Collins Flaunts Fit Physique In Strappy Sports Bra & Skintight Leggings

On Monday, July 20, American model Alexa Collins shared a series of stunning snaps with her 1 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 24-year-old posing in a kitchen with wooden cabinets. A box containing pink rosebuds, a toaster, and a paper towel holder had been placed on the counter in the background.

Alexa flaunted her fit physique in a blue workout set that featured a strappy ribbed sports bra and a pair of skintight leggings with cut-out detailing. The figure-hugging activewear accentuated her incredible curves and toned midsection, much to the delight of her audience.

In the first image, Alexa stood with her back arched and her legs spread. She held on to a can of Adrenaline Shoc Energy Drink, as she raked her fingers through her luscious locks. The model looked directly at the camera, parting her full lips. Her small brown-and-white dog can partially be seen in the corner of the photo. The following picture consisted of a close-up shot that focused on her gorgeous face and upper body. She hunched her shoulders and rested her arm on the kitchen island, while she looked off into the distance, flashing her radiant smile.

For the photo shoot, the bombshell wore her platinum blond hair down in a sleek middle part. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a light pink.

In the caption, the social media sensation advertised for Adrenaline Shoc Energy by claiming that the drink helps her exercise.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 10,000 likes. Many of her admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Gorgeous and [b]eautiful [s]mile,” wrote a fan, adding a string of fire, pink heart, and flower emoji to the comment.

“You get more beautiful every day,” added a different devotee.

“So beautiful and perfect,” remarked another follower, along with a heart-eyes and a blue heart emoji.

“Looking good,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the pictures and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Alexa is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing ensembles. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a skimpy yellow swimsuit. That post has been liked over 20,000 times since it was shared.