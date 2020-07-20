Lindsey Vonn Shows Off Her Backside In Thong Bikini While Racing Her Dog In A Pool

The athlete joked that she's training her dog Bear for the Olympics.

Lindsey Vonn delighted her fans on Monday with an entertaining new video costarring one of her adorable rescue dogs. However, many of the former professional skier’s admirers were more focused on her pert posterior than what her pooch was doing.

Lindsey, 35, shared the video on her Instagram account, where she has a 2-million strong following. While the talented athlete took home an Olympic gold medal for her prowess on the snowy slope of a downhill skiing course, she quipped that she was training her chow retriever, Bear, for a Summer Olympics event. In her caption, she joked that record-breaking swimmer Michael Phelps better watch out for the doggie-paddling pro.

Lindsey and her pet pooch were shown getting a bit competitive in her pool. A camera had been set up at an angle that provided a clear shot of the back of Lindsey’s solid black bikini as she stood on the water’s edge. Her bottoms had a classic thong silhouette that left little of her peachy derriere to the imagination, and she was also showing off her toned legs and back.

The fitness enthusiast and her canine competitor were shown diving into the pool in a clip that repeated three times. It teased that viewers were about to see Bear’s “training.” For the next shot, the camera had been moved so that it was directly behind the pair. The numbers 3, 2, and 1 counted down on the side of the screen as they were shown jumping in again three times. The final repetition continued on, showing the pair swimming to the opposite end of the pool and back. As they swam, Lindsey’s Cavalier King Charles spaniel, Lucy, followed along on the side. When they turned around, she was content to stay put on the other end and observe their progress from afar.

The swimmers returned to the start of their race at the same time, and Bear was rewarded with a “good boy.” After Lindsey helped him out of the water, viewers got to see the front of her bathing suit. Her top featured a V-bar design and fixed triangle cups, and her bottoms boasted a low-rise waist.

Since Lindsey’s video was uploaded on her page, it has amassed over 35,000 likes. Her fiance, professional hockey player P.K. Subban, responded to her post with an eyes emoji and a peach emoji, as well as an observation.

“I see glutes,” he wrote.

He wasn’t the only one who commented on his fiancee’s backside.

“Squats are paying off!” wrote one fan.

“For some reason I didn’t notice the dog,” read another cheeky comment.

The champion swimmer Lindsey jokingly threatened also had something to say about her upload.

“Love the form!! Gotta get a relay going!!” read Michael’s response.

This isn’t the first time Lindsey has showed off her bikini body on Instagram. In a recent photo, she was pictured washing her car in a colorful bikini while her dogs chilled out inside the vehicle.