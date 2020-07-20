Cuban Bombshell Claudia Sampedro Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Snakeskin-Print Bikini

Claudia Sampedro showed off her hourglass figure to her 1.1 millionaire Instagram followers on Sunday, July 19, with a couple of photos and a video in which she rocked a teeny bikini that left little to the imagination.

The two pictures captured the Cuban model indoors standing in front of a full-length mirror. Sampedro held her iPhone next to her face to capture the selfies. The video also showed her in the same location striking a sexy pose to the sound of Latin music. In the first, Sampedro winked while puckering her lips. According to the geotag, she was at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Fort Lauderdale.

Sampedro had on a skimpy two-piece featuring a hot pink snakeskin print. The top boasted a classic triangle cut with thin straps that went around her neck and back. The cups were tiny, exposing quite a lot of her cleavage and a bit of underboob. Her bottoms matched the bra and Sampedro wore the side strings pulled up high, helping to accentuate the contrast between her curvy hips and slender waist. The straps tied into large bows that dangled onto her sides.

Her blond highlighted hair was swept over to the side and styled down in natural curls that fell over her shoulder. Sampedro kept things simple, wearing just a gold pendant necklace to accessorize her look.

She shared in the caption that she was wearing the “Time For A Vacay Teeny Bikini – Neon Snake” bikini by Fashion Nova, indicating the post was an ad for the retailer.

In under a day, the photo has garnered more than 21,100 likes and over 275 comments. Sampedro’s fans flocked to the comments section to compliment her on her outfit, beauty and physique in a host of languages, including English, Spanish and Portuguese.

“Makin’ a girl over here wanna switch teams,” one of her fans wrote.

“Body outta this planet mademoiselle [flower bouquet emoji] you must belong to the order of goddesses,” replied another admirer.

“Have yet to find a more perfect woman,” a third fan chimed in.

“Bought this today because of you,” added a fourth user, including a laughing-crying emoji at the end of the message.

Sampedro often shares bikini photos on her Instagram feed. As written by The Inquisitr, she previously posted a couple of selfie videos in which she wore an all-black two-piece bathing suit. It included a regular triangle top, though she appeared to have put it on upside-down. The triangles faced her ribcage as she used the shoulder strings to tie behind her back. Conversely, the back straps went around her neck. The matching bottoms were just as revealing.