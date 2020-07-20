Abby Dowse Teases Fans And Tugs At Her Barely-There Bikini Bottoms In Tantalizing New Instagram Share

Abby Dowse knows how to keep her fans coming back for more. The model has been sharing a number of tantalizing snaps to her Instagram page lately and added another addition to the collection this afternoon is quickly proving to be another hit among her 2.3 million followers.

The 30-year-old was captured enjoying a beautiful day outside by the pool in her most recent social media appearance on Monday. She posed with her legs slightly spread apart at the edge of the water while gazing at the camera below her with an intense and alluring stare.

Abby sent pulses racing as she flaunted her incredible physique in a mint green bikini from Oh Polly that complemented her deep tan and perfectly suited her bodacious curves. The two-piece boasted a more modest style than many sets from the model’s swimwear collection, as it included a t-shirt style top that covered up her decolletage and ample cleavage in their entirety. It featured a flattering ruched detail that spanned the middle of her chest and cut off just beneath her bust, leaving her flat midsection in full view for her fans to admire.

Meanwhile, the matching bottoms of the set upped the ante of Abby’s pool day ensemble. The garment had a scandalous style that covered up only what was necessary of the Aussie hottie’s lower half, exposing her sculpted thighs and curvy hips. It also featured a thin, floss-style waistband that accentuated her trim waist. Abby teased her followers by tugging it high up on her hips as the photo was snapped, Abby tugged at in a teasing manner as the photo was snapped, drawing further attention to her taut tummy and abs.

In the caption of the upload, the model pointed out a small flaw with the sizzling upload — a strand of her platinum blond hair that had gotten caught in her eyelashes. She noted that imperfection was “annoying” her, but that her bikini look was too “hot” not to share. Judging by the dozens of comments from her adoring fans, they seemed to agree.

“This mint green looks amazing on you,” one person wrote.

“Gorgeous goddess,” quipped another fan.

“You are perfect,” a third admirer praised.

“It’s not the bikini that’s hot. You’re the one who’s hot, dear,” remarked a fourth follower.

The post has also accrued nearly 9,000 likes within its first two hours of going live.

Despite it being winter where Abby lives in Australia, she has found plenty of time to soak up the sun at the pool. Another recent upload captured her again out by the water, this time while rocking a strappy, neon yellow bikini. That look proved to be popular as well, racking up over 23,000 likes and 446 comments to date.